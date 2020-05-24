Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design with HUGE display puts iPhone 12 on notice

All eyes in the tech world have turned to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the next big flagship handset due to be revealed this year. With a redesigned S Pen and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset that made the Samsung Galaxy S20 series so powerful, we're expecting big things indeed.

"Big things" might be just the right phrase, in this case. The Note series is well-known for being a "phablet", a sort of cross between phone and tablet, and thrives on large amounts of screen space to work with its excellent S Pen. However, the latest model looks set to be even bigger than expected.

New digital renders of the device from David Kowalski and Pigtou, said to be based on pre-existing CAD designs of the phone, have been released online, and it shows the device as simply massive.

The standard Note 20 (i.e. NOT the Note 20 Plus/Ultra/Max, so we can expect that to be even bigger) comes in at 6.7", the same size as the rumoured iPhone 12 Pro Max. If the Note 20 Plus breaks the 7" barrier, Apple will face serious competition in the display department.

Here it is! The first look of #Samsung Galaxy #Note20 based on leaked CAD drawings. + 4k video + dimensions. Enjoy guys!Thanks to my partners at @pigtou_ - https://t.co/jl0rgmpFyZFollow for more content! #Note20plus may be coming soon#android #samsunggalaxy #galaxynote20 pic.twitter.com/ymDYRsvroNMay 21, 2020

The leakers claim the phone will be 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5 mm, just 0.5mm thicker than the Note 10. The rear camera module, echoing the designs of Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 series modules, will be 38.1 mm long and 21.9 mm wide.

In addition to fitting the shape of the S20 series, this adds confirmation to the leak from IceUniverse, breaking the news the phone would not be packing the enormous 100x zoom of the S20 Ultra. That 100x zoom camera module was much more square than rectangular, so the roughly 2:1 ratio here confirms the feature won't be added to the Note 20.

Check out the designs in full here:

The Note 20 designs also match the following CAD designs, shared by IceUniverse, only with smaller bezels. Perhaps these are the early leaks the design is based on? We'll know more for sure as the purported July launch date creeps closer.

There's still lots we don't know about the Note 20, but as these designs begin to emerge and more details about the handset start to leak, we begin to get a much firmer idea of the phablet's design and functionality. We'll know more for sure as the purported July launch date creeps closer.

