Forget iOS 13: Here's what Samsung devices will receive Android 10

Apple may have just released iOS 13 for the iPhone, but it's Samsung Galaxy owners who are on cloud nine today. That's because a list of all the Galaxy-branded smartphones and tablets that are set to receive the Android 10 software update has surfaced online and it's ... extensive — with everything from the flagship Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 to the budget Galaxy A20 and Galaxy M40 making the cut.
Naturally, some devices weren't quite so lucky. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 are both missing from the list, as is the Galaxy Fold. Although, we assume that the last one is an oversight (the document was probably created before the handset launched this month), because there's no way on earth Samsung's £1900 folding smartphone will not be treated to Android 10. After all, it sits at the absolute top of the firm's line-up.
Samsung Phones That Will Receive Android 10
Here's the full list of Samsung smartphones that will receive the Android 10 update:
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy M40
- Samsung Galaxy M30s
- Samsung Galaxy M30
- Samsung Galaxy M20
- Samsung Galaxy M10
- Samsung Galaxy J8
- Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo
- Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018)
- Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy J6
- Samsung Galaxy J5 (2018)
- Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy J4
- Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018)
- Samsung Galaxy A90 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A80
- Samsung Galaxy A70
- Samsung Galaxy A60
- Samsung Galaxy A50s
- Samsung Galaxy A50
- Samsung Galaxy A40
- Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Samsung Galaxy A30
- Samsung Galaxy A20
- Samsung Galaxy A20e
- Samsung Galaxy A10s
- Samsung Galaxy A10
- Samsung Galaxy A10e
- Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019)
- Samsung Galaxy A9 Star
- Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Lite
- Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
- Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
- Samsung Galaxy A8
- Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy A6
Samsung Tablets That Will Receive Android 10
Here's the full list of Samsung tablets that will receive the Android 10 update:
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2018)
A Word of Warning
We should note that we weren't able to verify the authenticity of the leaked document, which was obtained by Android Pure, so best take its contents with a considerable pinch of your preferred seasoning until we hear something more official. That said, all the devices included are less than two years old, meaning they should receive at least one more major release (two for the 2019 models).
Now, if only we knew when it's scheduled to arrive...