PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live and Nintendo Switch Online: Save up to 20% during lockdown

Connect with friends and players around the world for less with these great online gaming deals

Online gaming
(Image credit: Epic Games/Nintendo)

By

Sometimes, lockdown can get lonely. No matter your console of choice, there's only so many awesome single-player adventures you can romp through (and there's plenty to choose from, with Spider-Man, Skyrim and God of War all available with huge discounts) before needing a bit of connection.

Fortunately, online retailer CDKeys, which specialises in digital downloads, has great discounts for three-month subscriptions for PlayStation Plus, Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Live Gold memberships, so you can connect with friends and other players. Now you're all stuck at home, there's never been a better time to leap into Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone together.  

It's rare to get discounted memberships: most gamers just buy direct from their console store, but shopping around can actually save you money. Check out the deals in full below:

Xbox Live Gold 3-month subscription | was £19.99 | now £15.99 from CDKeys
Xbox Live Gold is the only way to connect with other Xbox One players online. You also get two free games a month, including Microsoft exclusives: that's six games over three months for £16. What a bargain!View Deal

PlayStation Plus | 3-month subscription | was £19.99 | now £16.99 at CDKeys
Save 15% on a PlayStation Plus subscription, which allows you to get the most out of the PS4. Get two free games a month (April's is the incredible Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, plus Dirt Rally 2.0), get great PlayStation store discounts and connect with your friends to play online.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Online | 12-month subscription | was £17.99 | now £14.99 from CDKeys
Nintendo Switch Online's 12-month price lines up with the three-month subscription fees of other consoles. If you want to make the most of Nintendo Switch game's online features (including multiplayer) you'll need a subscription, but fortunately, the reduced fee makes it very affordable to invite other Animal Crossing players to your island.View Deal

Whether you want to challenge your buddies to a tense round of Mario Kart, or you're just hankering to jump into a frenzied game of Fortnite to while away lockdown, you'll need one of these three membership programmes (depending on the console) to do it, and these deals are the cheapest way. Don't miss out!

More gaming deals:

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.