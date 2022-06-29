Nothing Phone (1) suddenly looks even more appealing

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I'm the first to admit that I'm firmly on board the hype train for Nothing Phone (1), which as I've previously written about, is for me the most exciting Android phone launch of 2022.

And I've been very enthused over the past few weeks as more concrete information about the exciting new Android phone has broken cover. From the reveal of the phone's light-up backplate to its astonishing pre-order interest, I've been getting more and more excited.

Now my excitement has just gone into overdrive as, over the past 24 hours, we've had a series of leaks break revealing key info on the Nothing Phone (1)'s specs, price and second colourway.

(Image credit: Nothing)

First up, the black colourway for the Nothing Phone (1) is now out in the open, with images first slipping out on WinFuture (opens in new tab), and can be seen in full in the image above. Man, if the light up glyph interface looked good on the white Phone (1), then it stands out more and looks even cooler still on the black colourway. I'm now genuinely conflicted as to which colour handset to get.

In terms of specs, we've also had this bombshell drop on 91mobiles (opens in new tab). The leak says the Nothing Phone (1) will feature a 4,500mAh battery, a 50MP dual rear camera, a 16MP selfie camera, a 120Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 8GB of RAM and come running out of the box an Android 12-based Nothing OS. Oh, and the new Android phone will also support 45W charging.

To me, that's a really sweet spec and ticks all the boxes I'd be looking for on an Android phone that is almost certainly going to retail very firmly in the mid-range price wise.

Which, brings us onto the final piece of exciting Nothing Phone (1) info – a price leak is now out in the open. According to rootmygalaxy (opens in new tab), the Nothing Phone (1) will be available for $397 in its base variant, which if you ask me sounds right based on the specs and will probably convert to £399. Higher storage and RAM variant are also supposedly going to be available for a bit more spend.

(Image credit: Nothing)

All of which is why, right now, writing with under two weeks to go until the Nothing Phone (1) is scheduled for launch, on July 12, 2022, my excitement to get hands on with this hot new handset is sky high.

Naturally, T3.com will be reporting live on the Nothing Phone (1) launch, so be sure to check back in soon for the full picture and our official Nothing Phone (1) review.