New OnePlus 8 design shows off next-generation screen to take on iPhone 12

Although OnePlus doesn’t quite get the attention-grabbing headlines that flagships such as the iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 seem to, we’re still very much looking forward to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Thanks to stellar track record, the Chinese brand has developed a loyal following.

Set to release this year, the OnePlus 8 range is due to debut with 5G support, a Samsung-rivalling Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and 8GB RAM as standard, a surprisingly low amount for a flagship high-spec phone. However, it’s worth noting this information, based on a leaked Geekbench posting, only covers the basic OnePlus 8 model.

OnePlus is notorious for creating incredible phones rivalling the best Apple and Samsung can offer, at a very reasonable price point. It’s even due to beat out the Samsung Galaxy S120 range, with lightning-fast 30W fast charging. Perhaps reducing the RAM is one way to keep that promise.

With rumours flying around about the forthcoming handset, noted render artist Concept Creator has imagined what the phone will look like, based on leaks, rumours and other designs circulating the net. His concept features a vertically-arranged triple-camera array, presumably featuring a main wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle and possibly a macro lens.

The design, showcasing both orange and blue colourways, also features physical volume rockers and power buttons positioned either side of the phone, and a punch-hole selfie camera. The slick, rounded corners and edges are a little softer than its rivals, but the incredible curved screen is the real star of the show. Check it out here:

Do you hope the real OnePlus 8 series follows this design, or are you hoping for something different? Keep your eyes peeled, as we follow all the OnePlus 8 news as it drops.

