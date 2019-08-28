Microsoft Surface: all-new devices coming in a matter of weeks, so expect awesome discounts on the old stuff

If you're thinking of treating yourself to a new Microsoft Surface, you might want to wait a few more weeks.

That's because Microsoft just announced plans to hold a Surface hardware event in New York City in October and you'll either want the brand-new shiny, more powerful hardware... or you'll want to pick-up a great deal on the existing devices.

Scheduled for October 2, 2019, the latest announcement is likely to see successors to the Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2, and Surface Headphones announced at the same hardware event last year.

It could also see the arrival of the long-rumoured dual-screen Surface. Codenamed Centaurus inside the Redmond-based company, the hardware has been in development for more than two years behind closed doors.

According to an earlier report from Forbes, the foldable, which will launch under the Surface brand name that Microsoft using for its laptops, desktops, hybrids, and wall-sized tablets, will have two 9-inch displays and be able to run Android apps.

The inclusion of Android apps suggests this Surface device will be more handheld than the Surface Laptop, where the ability to run software designed for smartphones and tablets doesn't make as much sense. As as a result, the dual-screen Surface could be closer to the long-rumoured Surface Phone than the Surface Studio.

However, it's also possible Microsoft is looking to bring Android app compatibility onboard simply to combat increasingly popular Google ChromeBook notebooks.

Of course, it's possible the long-rumoured device won't make it to market. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella famously killed the Surface Mini projects a matter of weeks before it was due to be unveiled on-stage. According to sources speaking to The Verge, even if Microsoft makes the deadline and reveals the futuristic device during its hardware event in October, it's unlikely to ship until early next year.

Elsewhere, we'd expect to see faster internals and USB-C ports make their way to the remaining devices in the Surface hardware range. As always, T3 will be watching the announcements and will bring you all of the latest news as it breaks.