Logic3 Ferrari Cavallino Collection unveiled at CES 2012

Premium audio just got a little sporty with audio ace Logic3 announcing a new collaboration with Ferrari in the Cavallino range unveiled at CES

Announcing a new partnership with iconic sports car giant Ferrari audio specialist Logic3 has officially unveiled its new Ferrari Cavallino Collection at CES 2012 with a host of new headphones and speaker docks to land sporting Ferrari branding.



Landing alongside the sporty Scuderia Ferrari Collection the range of Logic3 Ferrari Cavallino devices have been crafted with the Italian brand's awe inspiring history of GT road cars in mind pairing premium materials and a luxurious finish with high-end aesthetics crowed by Ferrari's infamous prancing horse logo.



“We're delighted to be partnering with Ferrari to deliver the audio excellence that this legendary marque demands,” said Ashvin Patel, Founder and CEO of Logic3. “We have long-held the ambition to produce the very best audio products in the market and this collaboration has truly enabled us to fulfil this aim.



“Working closely with Ferrari, there has been no let-up in the design process. We have combined our exacting engineering and unique manufacturing techniques to ensure that each product delivers the greatest possible performance imaginable.”



Logic3 Ferrari Cavallino Collection Headphones



Covering all basis and personal preferences the Logic3 Ferrari Cavallino Collection boasts a single pair of over-ear cans, one pair of on-ear headphones and two models of in-ear buds.



Kicking off the collection for in-ear fans are the Cavallino G150 and Cavallino T150. Touting slightly different design aesthetics both pairs of buds feature 10mm speaker drivers with three-button remote control touting cables, noise isolation technology and £149 price tags.



Whilst the £249 T250 takes the reigns for the on-ear brigade with 40mm full range speaker drivers combining with leather finish ear pads, machine crafted metal arms and an anti tangle three-button in-line mic, the over-ear T350 adds active noise cancellation technology with a £299 price tag.



Logic3 Ferrari Cavallino Collection Speaker Docks



With the Logic3 Ferrari Cavallino Collection's two docks boasting the same curved form factor and high-end innards, the Cavallino GT1 Air, as its name might suggest, adds Apple's Air Play technology to the GT1's 2.2.1 stereo speakers, 6.5-inch subwoofer and Bluetooth connectivity option. With all Logic3 Ferrari Cavallino collection devices to go on sale from April the GT1 will be priced £499 whilst the GT1 Air sports a £599 price tag.



Does the Ferrari name and iconic branding make you further inclined into splashing out on a high-end audio product, or is it merely unnecessary flash? Let us know what you think via the comments box below.

