Le Creuset has launched a premium 'Hydration Bottle' in a range of effortlessly tasteful colours

Le Creuset has taken the wraps of its newest product for 2021: and it's the eye-catching Le Creuset Hydration Bottle! The most premium French cookware brand for people who know very little about cooking, Le Creuset is best known for its colourful signature cast iron casserole dish. But as people outside of France don't generally carry casseroles around with them, it's now producing a water bottle – sorry, hydration bottle – in a range of vibrant rainbow-hued colours. It's perfect for those who like to show off their Le Creuset lifestyle everywhere they go.

Le Creuset’s brand new offering is likely to join the ranks of the best water bottles because it looks fantastic. Not only that, there’s the option of going for a matte or gloss finish, for that extra touch of zing.

Colours range from the distinctive Le Creuset Volcanic, which pops as always through to chic Shell Pink, with the likes of Cotton, Cerise, Meringue, Marseille, Flint, Deep Teal and Satin Black to choose from too.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

As you’d expect from the premium brand, the 500ml water bottle is beautifully made from stainless steel, with a design that features a double-walled construction. The water bottle has been styled so that it can be easily held, either around the neck or at the base. The 500ml capacity and slimline dimensions means it'll be perfect for a bag or for keeping in the car too.

More importantly, the design allows you to keep liquids cold for up to 24 hours, while hot liquids can be kept that way for up to 12 hours. The precision-engineered screw-top lid ensures nothing leaks if you’re out for the day, or simply down to the gym if they ever open again.

Adding to the appeal is the way that Le Creuset has done the decent thing and slimmed down the 'giftable' packaging it comes in and ensured that it’s fully recyclable. It'll therefore make a great gift that comes with the benefit of helping to keep your nearest and dearest hydrated as much as possible.

The Le Creuset Hydration Bottle comes with a 5 year guarantee and is available now priced at £27 in the UK and about $30 in the US, and yes, it can be bought online!

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Why you should buy Le Creuset

Already the world's favourite cookware, Le Creuset is now more popular than ever and appeals to seemingly everyone, from grandparents to students. It's even big on TikTok.

The reason for that is obvious, though. Le Creuset makes well made, beautiful kitchen wares. Its signature pieces are things like the casserole and grill pan but it now makes practically anything you can think of to put in a kitchen, from coffee mugs to knives to pepper mills.

With a bit of care and attention, these are purchases that should last for many, many years. A lifetime in fact.

The other thing that probably enhances the appeal of Le Creuset is that while they are certainly premium products, they're not always overly expensive because deals are running practically 24/7/365. You just need to know where to look…

• Shop all Le Creuset deals at Amazon in the UK

• Shop all Le Creuset deals at Amazon in the US

