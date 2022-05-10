Key Nothing phone (1) update just took my Android phone hype-o-meter higher

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As I've written about previously, I'm excited about the incoming Nothing phone (1) Android phone launch, even if my enthusiasm is currently tempered by lack of info.

Indeed, apart from some high-level concept stuff we don't really know much about the Nothing phone (1) at all asides from that it will be an Android phone that ships with Qualcomm Snapdragon hardware and a new Nothing OS user interface.

The only Nothing hardware we've seen to date is the Nothing ear (1) true wireless earbuds.

So I'm pleased to see today's news that Nothing has announced its key sales partnerships for phone (1) in the UK, Europe and India.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Writing on the official Nothing newsroom, the firm has confirmed that O2, Telekom Deutschland and Flipkart are all partners for the handset's incoming summer launch.

For me, based in the UK, the O2 partnership is great news as the firm is one of the biggest networks in the UK and will make it easy to pick up the Nothing phone (1) at launch, and crucially on-contract as well as SIM free. The last thing I wanted was a struggle to pick up the device as it wasn't carried by a major network.

Speaking on the announcement, Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing said that:

"When we started Nothing we wanted to bring back the excitement we once felt for the tech industry. Joining forces with leading telcos and retailers, we look forward to shaking up the smartphone market together. We can’t wait to reveal phone (1) to the world later this summer."

Here's hoping, then, that this is a sign that we're going to get some official news about just what the Nothing phone (1) looks like and what sort of tech package it delivers soon.