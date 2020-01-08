Get up to 50% off some of the best running shoes from Adidas, Asics, Hoka and more

Planning on getting fit in 2020? One of the best ways to lose weight fast is to do cardio regularly, and of all the different types cardio exercises, running is probably the easiest to get into and requires the least amount of gear. Something you'll definitely need is decent running shoes, and thanks to Wiggle's January sales, you can get some of the top running shoes for cheaper, including models from brands like Adidas, New Balance, Asics, Hoka One One and more.

Many of the running shoes included in the sale are on T3's best women's running shoes list, like the Hoka One One Clifton 6, but you'll find entries from the best running shoes for men, too (looking at you, Asics Gel-Nimbus 21). Some of the models are from last year, but between you and me, they tend to be equally as good as the newest models, but for a more reasonable price tag. And those prices just got cheaper.

Asics Women's Gel-Nimbus 21 Lite-Show Running Shoes | Sale Price £120 | Was £ 160 | You save £40 (25%) at Wiggle

Everyone loves the Asics Gel-Nimbus series and runners will pay the premium for the signature Asics GEL cushioning. The Asics Gel-Nimbus 21 is narrower than its predecessors but still provides a superior running experience and if you want to get faster in running, definitely go for this model.View Deal

Saucony Women's Guide ISO 2 | Sale Price £90 | Was £ 120 | You save £30 (25%) at Wiggle

Runners will be familiar with the Saucony brand and the Guide ISO 2 is a good example of what the brand has to offer. The Saucony Guide ISO 2 is especially helpful for runners who suffer from mild to severe pronation – when you land on the inner side of your soles.View Deal

Hoka One One Women's Clifton 6 Running Shoes | Sale Price £96 | Was £ 120 | You save £24 (20%) at Wiggle

The Hoka One One Clifton 6 sits at the top of T3's best women's running shoes list because it is comfortable, looks good and the signature Hoka One One cushioning is just plain amazing. The Hoka One One Clifton 6 is light yet holds the foot firmly and the roll of these shoes are just perfect. Recommended to beginners and pros alike.View Deal

New Balance Women's 1500 v6 Running Shoes | Sale Price £75 | Was £ 100 | You save £25 (25%) at Wiggle

Talking about light running shoes: The New Balance 1500 v6 is less than 200 grams, perfect for race days. The 6 mm heel-to-toe drop will help you keep your balance easier and the REVlite midsole will provide a quicker rebound too. Be mindful of sizing, New Balance running shoes tend to be half a size under than what you are used to.View Deal