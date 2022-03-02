I've been trying out the Oppo Find X5 Pro camera and the results are stunning

During MWC 2022, I've been getting hands-on with the camera on the Oppo Find X5 Pro. Snapping shots across Barcelona, I've been able to give it a full test run on everything from cityscapes and sunsets to cool architecture and boat trips. Where better to see what this phone camera can do?

Packing a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 13MP telephoto lens with a 13MP front snapper it sure sounds impressive, but day-to-day, the results could actually rival some of the best phones in the world like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or even the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Keep an eye out for the full Oppo Find X5 review which will be coming very soon but I can tell you now that this is likely to be one of the best Android phones of the year because not only is the camera amazing but it feels lovely to use, the battery lasted me a couple of days and the new ceramic design is seriously sophisticated.

Before I say anything else, I'll let some of the photos I took on the phone do the talking because that's where this device really shines.

I was really impressed by the Oppo Find X5 Pro camera because shots look professional in pretty much every type of lighting and setting. Each one has bold colours with sharp details, and it balanced light and dark areas of the shot well.

There are tonnes of settings and camera modes to try out, my favourite was the 50MP mode which I used for the majority of the photos I took. It takes things up a notch and makes photos look incredible.

You literally don't need a separate DSLR to take with you on trips because the Oppo Find X5 takes good enough pictures for most uses and most people, whether you keep them to yourself, post them on social media or even get them printed to stick in a frame.

The zoom managed to produce useable shots on 2x and 10x zoom, while the 20x zoom managed to pick up a lot more detail than the plain human eye can see, even though you probably won't be posting them anywhere because they do come out a little grainy.

No zoom
10x zoom
20x zoom

This is a camera that can do it all. In low light, it coped equally as well, brightening up the scene without making it look unrealistic.

I could keep telling you about how fantastic this camera is, but I think it's better if you see the potential for yourself so here are a few more examples of photos that I took on the handset.

You can pre-order the Oppo Find X5 Pro on the 10th of March with this official release coming towards the end of the month. Prices start from £1,049 in the UK but it won't be available in the US. We've not heard anything yet about when it'll be available to buy down under.

If you're looking to buy a new phone right now, take a look at last year's Oppo Find X3 Pro which managed to pick up a coveted T3 five-star rating thanks to its killer camera, speedy performance and beautiful 6.7-inch screen.