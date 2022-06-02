iPhone 14 looks like it's back on schedule – but when will it arrive?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Anyone hoping to get their hands on the forthcoming iPhone 14 is in luck.

After reports of delayed production thanks to China's ongoing lockdowns in Shanghai, a key manufacturing hub, Foxconn – which assembles the vast majority of Apple's products – has signalled that its supply issues are easing.

According to a report (opens in new tab) from Nikkei Asia, Foxconn has raised its financial outlook for the current quarter and, more importantly, all of 2022.

"The overall lockdown impact on Foxconn is rather limited. You can tell from our revenues in April, and May's performance is also better than we estimated," said Foxconn chairperson Young Liu.

"We previously forecast this year we would maintain a similar level from last year, after factoring in inflation, [the Ukraine] war and other uncertainties, but now we think the full year will be better than our estimate."

One of the reasons that Foxconn has had to equivocate is that the lockdown rules are ultimately not under its control, but significantly impact its business. The company being unable to product electronics has huge knock-on effects across the industry, where its services are widely used.

What to expect from iPhone 14

Apple is holding its annual WWDC 2022 event next week but we're unlikely to see the iPhone 14 there, as Apple focuses on software, most notably iOS 16, at such events.

Instead, we're likely to see the iPhone 14 in September or October, once the dust has settled, provided that manufacturing goes to plan.

Apple is likely to switch to having four models – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max – spelling the end for the iPhone mini.

The notch is also expected to become small pill-shaped cutouts, at least on the Pro models, as the company transitions towards an all-screen display. One rumour has suggested all four models will get the 120Hz ProMotion display, some with a reported always-on display.

Aside from that, you can expect a faster A-series processor, improved camera, better battery life, and some new iOS 16 features.