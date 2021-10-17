Instax Link Wide lets you print large images from your smartphone

Fujifilm has just announced the much-anticipated Instax Link Wde smartphone printer – the latest in the Instax line-up of instant printing devices. 

It's built to complement the successful Instax Mini Link smartphone printer which was introduced in 2019, but this new model creates the ability to print images in a larger format.

The Link Wide creates high-quality, wide instant prints from the photo roll on a smartphone via the free Instax Link Wide App by connecting with the printer via Bluetooth. 

The App provides you with a variety of fun and creative features and Bluetooth allows a quick and seamless connection – we've certainly never had any issues with the Instax Mini app. 

In addition to smartphone compatibility, Link Wide is also compatible with the Fujifiilm X-S10 digital camera, allowing mirrorless photographers to send their images directly from the camera to the Link Wide printer.

Instax Link Wide

(Image credit: Instax)

The lightweight, handheld Link Wide transfers an image and starts the print in about 12 seconds, t supports continuous printing and is capable of generating about 100 Instax instant prints per battery charge. 

The Link Wide provides two printing modes; Instax Rich, accentuating deep, warm colours, and Instax Natural, which emphasizes the inherent tones of the image.

The Link Wide App has been designed for ease of use with a variety of useful image printing options, features editing tools including cropping, approximately 30 filters, collage capabilities, adding text to the printed image, as well as in-app stickers and frame templates. 

Additional App features include:

  • Sketch, Edit & Print – import sketches and handwritten text, add them to photos, add sticker icons, and print.
  • Printing photos from videos – select a frame within a video and print it.
  • QR Print Mode: add a QR code to scan with a Smartphone to your photo, with the ability to:
  • Record sound
  • Link to a website
  • Tag your location on the print
  • Record a hidden message

Also accompanying the launch of Link Wide is the new Instax Wide Black instant film, a new contrast on the traditional white-bordered look. 

The Instax Link Wide smartphone printer is available in two colours, Ash White and Mocha Gray, and is available to pre-order now for £129.99. 

Instax Wide Black instant film will be available for purchase in late October 2021 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of £9.99.

