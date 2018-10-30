How to watch The Great British Bake Off final online from anywhere in three easy steps

2018's time in The Great British Bake Off tent is coming to an end. Kim-Joy, Rahul and Ruby have stirred, seasoned and sweetened their way all the way to the grand final of the beloved British show and we'll tell you how to watch The Great British Bake Off online – even if you're outside the UK.

Can you believe that tonight's final will see the conclusion of the ninth series of what has become a TV institution? Even its move last year from the BBC to Channel 4 hasn't hurt its popularity and millions of people are expected to tune in to see whose profiteroles and pastries will most impress the judges.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will have the final say as to will walk away as the 2018 GBBO champion, while Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will provide the fun and puns (but not the buns). The ovens will be fired up at 8pm GMT tonight (Tuesday, October 30) on Channel 4 in the UK.

No matter who you're egging on and whether you have a sweet tooth or not, you won't want to miss out on live streaming the final. And you're in the right place, as our three step guide is as easy as pie (ALWAYS with custard) to follow so you can watch The Great British Bake Off online from absolutely anywhere and all completely free.

1. Download and install a VPN

You'll need a VPN if you're outside the UK and want to watch the live Great British Bake Off coverage online in order to get around the geoblocking. This allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend Express VPN as the best option currently available: Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and take advantage of its 15 months for the price of 12 offer, too.

2. Set your VPN to a UK location

This is incredibly easy to do. Open up your chosen VPN (Express VPN or one of our other recommended best VPN services) and go to 'choose location' (this may differ from VPN-to-VPN, but will be called something like 'locations' or 'servers' - it should be pretty obvious). Then select any location in the US - Express VPN alone has six UK locations, and it shouldn't matter which one you pick.

3. Watch on TVPlayer.com

We always recommend using the free, legal TVPlayer.com for quick and robust streaming. After following step 2 above, your computer, phone or streaming device will now think it's in the UK. So you can live stream the Channel 4 broadcast from 8pm GMT without paying a penny, even if you aren't physically located in the UK tonight.

