How to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 online for FREE from anywhere

Love don't come easy at the best of times, and these are far from the best of times for 16 luckless singletons. Another keen-eyed gaggle of lovelorn guys and gals have decided to collectively lose their minds and get hitched for our entertainment. Here's how to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 online wherever you are around the world.

It's the ultimate social experiment, and it makes for some seriously addictive TV. This season's brides include feisty makeup artist Domenica, whose previous marriage lasted two months. Meanwhile, the grooms consist of hulking father of one Anthony, and a hipster corporate finance guy - yes, really - Jack.

He'll be flanked by clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla and relationship expert Mel Schilling in those toe-curling commitment ceremonies. Without further "I do," here's how to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 online where you are, as well as how to use a VPN to ensure you get a FREE stream.

When will I be able to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9?

This year's eight couples make their vows on Monday, January 31, with new episodes landing every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

What time can I watch Married at First Sight Australia?

As usual, each episode starts at 7.30pm AEDT, and finishes at 9pm or slightly later.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 online for FREE

Channel 9 is serving up the latest series of MAFS, which of course means that you don't need to pay a penny to tune in. And if you're not in front of a telly, you can live stream all the drama on 9Now, which is also completely free to use, and compatible with laptops, tablets, mobiles and an array of streaming services such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fetch, PlayStation, Amazon Fire and smart TVs.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia online if you're abroad

From Australia, but currently abroad? You can still watch Married at First Sight season 9 with the help of what we consider to be the best VPN. 9Now locks its content to viewers based in Australia only, but you can get around those geo-blocks by using a VPN.

Connecting to a server within the Australia will switch your IP to make it appear as if you're right at home and watching your favourite show as normal, no matter where you actually are.

Just make sure you use a VPN that has an excellent track record of successfully unblocking 9Now. And here's the one that we recommend...

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 online around the world

Want to catch all of that cringe-worthy goodness from around the world?

Married at First Sight Australia fans in the UK will likely have to wait a little while for season 9 to arrive - the previous season only started airing in October - but when it does it'll be available to watch for free on Channel 4 and its catchup service All4.

Similarly, there's no word yet on when Married at First Sight Australia season 9's US release date, but when the time comes it will shown on Lifetime. If you don't have the channel on cable, it's available through cord-cutting service Sling TV, which costs $35 per month after a 3-day FREE trial.

Married at First Sight Australia season 9 cast

Domenica - 28, makeup artist from NSW

Ella - 27, beautician from Victoria

Holly - 36, cinema manager from NSW

Olivia - 27, teaching student from NSW

Samantha - 26 - fashion brand manager from Queensland

Selin - 32, executive assistant from NSW

Selina - 32, hairdresser from South Australia

Tamara - 29, operations manager from Queensland

Al - 25, carpenter from NSW

Andrew - 39, motivational speaker/personal trainer from NSW

Anthony - 38, sales/semi-pro wrestler from Victoria

Brent - 33, hospitality manager from NSW

Cody - 30, swimming coach/personal trainer from NSW

Jack - 26, financial planner from NSW

Jackson - 30, plumber from Victoria

Mitch - 26, financial planner from Queensland

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac and your smartphones, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac and your smartphones, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9, all you need to do is select a country showing matches from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over geo-restrictions, with 9Now opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over geo-restrictions, with 9Now opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk-free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.