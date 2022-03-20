How to live stream Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool online and watch the FA Cup quarter-final from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There's a very special feeling about Forest this season, and after two decades out of the limelight, they take on Liverpool in a mouthwatering clash of two teams that are firing on all cylinders. Read on for your full guide to getting a Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream so you can watch the FA Cup quarter-final online from anywhere.

Under Steve Cooper, Forest have gone from relegation candidates to promotion contenders. An outstanding cup run has featured wins over Arsenal and FA Cup holders Leicester.

Back in the Premier League title hunt against all odds, Liverpool are flying, but injuries to Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who have been so key to their excellent form, could blunt their attacking edge.

This could be the tie of the round, and we've got all the info on how to live stream Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool online no matter where you are in the world. If you're abroad right now, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool kick-off time

The Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool game is being played at the City Ground and kicks off at 6pm GMT on Sunday, March 20.

That makes it a 2pm ET / 11am PT start in the US and Canada. It'll be an early morning for football fans in Australia, with the game starting at 5am AEDT on Monday morning.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool online in the UK for free

In the UK, you can live stream Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool on ITV, with football fans able to catch the game coverage from 5.15pm GMT ahead of a 6pm kick-off. ITV is free-to-air and you can watch online with its on-demand platform, ITV Hub. This means you can live stream Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool on a number of devices including:

Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobiles: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Streaming devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV Consoles: Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield

Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield Smart TVs: Samsung TV (2012 and later), FreeSat, YouView (BT, Talk Talk, Sony), Freeview Play, Virgin V6 Box

How to live stream Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of ITV Hub or 10Play when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within Canada or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers - With its consistent high speeds, and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get you the best seat in the house for Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a go and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned cash. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to live stream Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

(Image credit: FA)

How to live stream Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and any dark arts too.

The game is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off scheduled for 2pm ET / 11am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on Sportsnet and via its Sportsnet Now Premium streaming service, which starts at CA$34.99 per month.

Fans based in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool for FREE on 10Play, the catch being that the game kicks off at 5am AEDT on Monday morning.

Abroad? Why not install a VPN so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, as well as nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, as well as nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, all you need to do is select the right server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with your broadcaster of choice opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with your broadcaster of choice opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

Read more: