How eBay is protecting Aussie sneaker fans from buying dodgy fakes from the US

eBay Australia is fighting back against international sellers listing fake sneakers on the online marketplace through the launch of its Authenticity Guarantee program.

Australian buyers will now be able to shop an array of US-based listings from highly sought-after sneaker brands which brandish the “Authenticity Guarantee” badge, meaning they've been individually checked to make sure they're legit.

And what makes it even better is that eBay currently covers all authentication costs, including the cost of international delivery from the authentication centre to the buyer in Australia – meaning most badged listings will come with free delivery.

The program will give eBay Australia users access to nearly 90,000 US-based sneaker listings, all boasting the Authenticity Guarantee. So you can grab your favourite pair from top brands like Jordan, Yeezy, Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Vans, Asics, Reebok, Converse and Puma direct from the US, without worrying if what you're buying is the real deal or not.

Once sold, each pair of sneakers are sent to eBay's third-party authenticator, Sneaker Con, at dedicated authentication centres located in New York and Las Vegas for physical inspection. Genuine pairs are then shipped to the buyer with an Authenticity Guarantee tag fastened to the sneaker.

You can then even scan the tag on your phone to get an encrypted digital certificate showing the product’s details, size, SKU (or model number) and date of authentication.

The service will first be available for brand-new sneakers sold for more than US$150 (or AU$190) and pre-owned sneakers sold over US$300 (or AU$390).

eBay Australia’s Senior Director, David Ramadge, said: “There’s a growing army of sneaker fans in Australia – from those who want the latest hot drops to hardcore collectors after rare finds. We know that fakes are a real concern for buyers and this launch is part of a broader bid to tackle misconceptions about trust on our platform.

"The launch of our Authenticity Guarantee means the 12 million Australians visiting eBay each month will be able to access eBay’s huge US sneaker range while feeling confident in the item’s authenticity.”