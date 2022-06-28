Hisense's new OLED TV looks perfect for PS5 gamers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Anyone looking for the best gaming TV to play PS5 games on has a new contender: the Hisense A9G, a beautiful OLED TV that (hopefully) won't break the bank.

But why is the Hisense A9G OLED TV, as revealed by Hisense (opens in new tab), so good for gaming? The 65-inch OLED TV panel includes a 120Hz refresh rate, meaning that a powerful consoles, like the PS5 or Xbox Series X, can push games to their absolute limit.

To make this possible, Hisense has done something clever: adding two HDMI 2.1 ports, capable of relaying 120Hz content. In practice, this means that the A9G can support both the Xbox Series X and PS5 at once.

One of the HDMI sockets also has eARC, meaning that you can hook up one of the best soundbars and have it work flawlessly straight out of the box.

And if all of that wasn't enough, the A9G has two standard HDMI 2.0 ports, too.

Hisense has also added a new feature that the company calls "Sonic Screen", a vibrating screen-based speaker system that is similar to those found on high-end Sony TVs. Basically, here at T3 we can't wait to try it out.

Hisense says the 65-inch A9G will retail for £2,229 (around $2,800) in the coming months.

Today's best gaming TVs and the PS5 are a perfect match. (Image credit: Images of all products: Sony)

The best OLED TVs

Finding the best OLED TV is hard, especially if you're on a tight-ish budget.

Companies are increasingly catering to more mid-range OLED TVs – and there have even been some positive developments towards getting a cheap OLED TV – but the difficulty of producing the panels means they are generally expensive.

Luckily, with more manufactures entering the fold, OLED TVs, and other high-end options like 8K TVs, should become cheaper over time.

Right now we recommend the LG C2 as the best OLED TV for most gamers, so be sure to check that panel out, too, if you're currently in the market for a serious TV upgrade.