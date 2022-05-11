Henry Cavill shows off his BBQ – and the Witcher's recent al fresco feast

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We love hunky Henry Cavill here at T3.com and have followed his recent exploits in Netflix's The Witcher TV show closely.

We also love reviewing and rating the best BBQs, so it was great to see that the white wolf himself likes to grill up an al fresco feast when he has some downtime in the warmer months.

Posting on Instagram, Henry revealed that he uses a Big Green Egg barbecue smoker, as recommended by T3 in our best smoker buying guide, as well as what he recently cooked in it as part of his birthday celebrations.

Writing on Instagram the Witcher star said that he marked the occasion by, "cooking up some foods at home. There is a good chance that some wines were drank along with said foods. What you see above are Joojeh kababs (Persian style chicken kebabs), some gyro bread, saffron rice, and Tzatziki, all made from scratch. Which sounds like some work, and was definitely something new for us to cook, but it's really pretty simple. There are loads of recipes online for all of those things too. We just found some that suited us."

Those Persian-style Joojeh chicken kababs look dynamite and we're sure that the Big Green Egg smoked them up a treat, with its oak and hickory lump charcoal great for infusing food with buckets of flavour.

A feast fit for the Witcher himself, Henry Cavill. (Image credit: Instagram: Henry Cavill)

Indeed, looking at Henry's videos and pictures, it seems he's very much a grilling master. Owning a great BBQ is one thing, but using it optimally is another thing entirely, as we recently detailed in our 6 mistakes everyone makes with BBQ grills feature.

Like the idea of a barbecue upgrade but don't need something as large as Henry's Big Green Egg? Then check out T3's best small BBQs guide for some top choices.