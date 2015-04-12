Google Chromebook Pixel 2 hits the UK on April 21

Google's Chromebook Pixel 2 will be released in the UK on April 21, available through the Google Play Store and Dixons retail stores.

The Google Chromebook Pixel 2 is nearly upon us; the successor to 2013's Google Chromebook Pixel which runs Chrome OS – the web-based operating system.

There will be two versions to choose from on release; the £799 base model or the higher-spec £999 model.

So what's in store? Well, a premium aluminium body, 12.85 touchscreen with 25660x1700 resolution, glass trackpad and a backlit keyboard.

The base model is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 32GB SSD. If you want more bang for your buck, then opt for the high-end edition which includes an Intel i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 64GB SSD.

There's also a wide-angle camera lens and an impressive 12-hour battery, which can get around 2 hours of life from just 15 minutes charge.

While the MacBook offers a single 29W USB-C, the Chromebook Pixel 2 includes dual 60W USB-C ports to allow users to connect two cables at once.

With a beautiful look, competitive specs and a lower price tag than its predecessor; the Chromebook Pixel 2 shapes up as a great alternative for anti-Apple folk seeking a lightweight laptop.

The Google Chromebook Pixel 2 will be available through the Google Play Store and Dixons retail stores from April 21 in the UK.

Can't find the Chromebook for you? Check out our best Chromebook round-up for a help in hand. Once you've found one, check out these best Chrome extensions and Chromebook apps.