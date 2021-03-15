Fitbit Versa 2 vs Fitbit Versa 3: which smartwatch is right for you?

When it comes to fitness wearables and activity tracking, no company does it better than Fitbit, founded over 10 years ago to help people keep healthy. The current Fitbit lineup are their best and today we're comparing the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatches to find the best Fitbit and overall fitness wearable.

The fitness wearable space has a lot of competition, most notably from the Apple Watch Series 6, as well as its previous incarnations, and ultimately this is a good thing for you, someone who is interested in getting a best smartwatch that can track all manner of fitness-y things.

Fitbit makes a huge range of different devices, including quite a few fitness bands that don't have a smartwatch-like display. We've tested them all and recommend them if you want something a bit more simple. But today the task at hand is talking about the Versa 3 and Versa 2 smartwatches.

As the names suggest, the Versa 3 is the updated version of the Versa 2 and it comes with a few new features, as discussed below. Fundamentally, though, the biggest difference is price: the Versa 2 has a few more deals, due to being older, and so will suit anyone who doesn't mind not having the latest gadget.

Let's jump into the comparison.

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Fitbit Versa 2: features

As the names suggest, the Fitbit Versa 3 is the newer version of the two and, as such, it comes with a few new features, like Fitbit's Pure Pulse 2.0 heart rate sensor tech that gives more accurate data. While these changes might matter to some, or are a nice bonus if you're not worried about saving money, the differences are fairly small.

One thing that might be a deal breaker for some is the lack of built-in GPS in the Versa 2. You can still link the Versa 2 to your smartphone and use the GPS there, but for some people this might be a step too far.

Besides these small differences, both versions come with heart rate tracking, an overall fitness score, step and distance tracking, an app store and access to Fitbit's fitness-focused social network, and the ability to play music, interact with notifications, and so on when paired with a smartphone.

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Fitbit Versa 2: design

On first glance, the designs of the Versa 2 and Versa 3 are basically identical. And that's largely true. The Versa 3, though, has been refined (as you would imagine) with smoother, more attractive lines and includes a slightly bigger, higher-resolution display, measuring 1.58-inches (336x336) to the Versa 2's 1.39-inches (300x300).

There are also some new colour options for the Versa 3 and the various bands.

Other than these small differences, the two Versa models are pretty much the same.

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Fitbit Versa 2: price

As you can probably tell by now, the differences between the Versa 3 and Versa 2 are small: some subtle design tweaks, a slightly larger display, a few new fitness-focused features. Overall, if you have the money, we'd recommend the Versa 3 just because it's a bit newer, comes with built-in GPS, and so on.

But! If you're looking for a fitness-focused non-Apple smartwatch on a budget, the Fitbit Versa 2 is a really great choice. You can usually find some good deals from retailers that make it a bit of a steal.