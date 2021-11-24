Fitbit Sense is so cheap on Black Friday I might actually buy one

Although in my Fitbit Versa 3 review I said it's "the best Fitbit smartwatch for most people", I should have added "... for the price" as now that the Fitbit Sense is the cheapest ever on Black Friday, I can't help but wonder if I should get one. After all, it does everything the Versa 3 does (and more) and now is cheaper than the Versa 3 at full price.

• Buy the Fitbit Sense, was £299.99, now £189.99 at Amazon UK

• Buy the Fitbit Sense, was $299.95, now £199.95 at Amazon US

• Buy the Fitbit Sense, was AU$449.95, now AU$298 at Amazon AUS

This is such a good deal, one might even say it's the best Black Friday deal so far! That said, the Fitbit Charge 5 is the cheapest ever at Amazon now, too, so it depends on what your fitness goals are. Fitness smartwatches such as the Sense are a bit more robust and feature-rich and have a bigger screen to look at. Fitness trackers like the Charge 5 are more subtle.

Want to be in the know about all the best Fitbit deals? We've got you covered. You might as well check out the list of the best Garmin deals, best Bowflex deals and best fitness deals in general, for both Black Friday and beyond.

Fitbit Sense: was £189.99, now £189.99 at Amazon Fitbit Sense: was £189.99, now £189.99 at Amazon

The Sense is a well-rounded health smartwatch that can track stress, monitor heart rate 24/7 and measure ECG. The price includes a 6-month subscription to Fitbit Premium, where you can access advanced health metrics and workouts alike.

Fitbit Sense: was $299.95, now $199.95 at Amazon Fitbit Sense: was $299.95, now $199.95 at Amazon

Same as above, but in the US! Save $100 on the most advanced Fitbit to date.

Fitbit Sense: was AU$449.95, now AU$298 at Amazon Fitbit Sense: was AU$449.95, now AU$298 at Amazon

The most significant discount is in Australia: save AU$151.95 today!

Why should you buy the Fitbit Sense on Black Friday

The Sense represents a change in the direction Fitbit is taking its wearables. It's more than just a step tracker; as a matter of fact, it's a full-fledged health smartwatch on par with watches such as the Withings Scanwatch and even the Apple Watch SE.

Another great thing about the Fitbit Sense is that it brought ECG tracking to the masses at a reasonable price and integrated it into the broader Fitbit ecosystem that already included sleep, heart rate and stress monitoring.

• Buy the Fitbit Sense, was £299.99, now £189.99 at Amazon UK

• Buy the Fitbit Sense, was $299.95, now £199.95 at Amazon US

• Buy the Fitbit Sense, was AU$449.95, now AU$298 at Amazon AUS

Speaking of stress monitoring: the on-wrist EDA Scan app for Sense detects electrodermal activity, which "may indicate your body's response to stress so you can better track and manage it", as Fitbit explains.

It also has an on-wrist skin temperature sensor that is not all that unique anymore (many smartwatches can track this now), but it's good to add this data to the system to have a more holistic overview of your health. The Fitbit Sense has a 6+ day battery life, fast charge and is compatible with iOS 12.2 and Android OS 7.0 or higher operating systems.

More Black Friday Fitbit deals