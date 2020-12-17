Disney Plus gunning for Netflix with slate of fantastic new content

There’s no denying that Disney Plus has gained incredible momentum after only a year on the market (even less in international territories). However, as its portfolio of original content balloons over the next few years, so will its entry cost as Disney plans to roll out a global price hike.

Whilst this might come as unwelcome news for many, rest easy as the pricing model is still yet to change. Therefore, new and existing subscribers will still be able to add on more months for the current cheaper price.

Starting from February 23, 2021, Disney Plus will cost $7.99 / £7.99 / AU$11.99 per month in place of the current $6.99 / £5.99 / AU$8.99. US subscribers should also take note that the monthly Disney Bundle subscription – including access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu – is similarly rising from $13 to $14 per month.

Therefore, anyone holding off on subscribing might want to take advantage of the annual subscription as soon as possible. As the annual prices are rising from $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$89.99 to $79.99 / £79.90 / AU$119.99, there are significant savings to be had and you can dodge the higher costs for another 12 months.

A price hike is never pleasant news but it’s hardly unexpected for the streaming world. Even Netflix has undergone multiple price hikes since its inception and whilst this is the first for Disney Plus, it is unlikely to be the last.

As streaming services battle for compelling original content, the extra money will likely go directly towards funding Disney Plus' gargantuan lineup of future content, ranging from a bevy of new Star Wars and Marvel shows alongside original films from Disney Animation and Pixar.

Disney also announced that additional content will finally be making its way to select international market. Whereas the US has access to Hulu, the service has never made it across the pond. Under the new Star category from February 23, UK subscribers can watch select Fox content alongside upcoming original productions, including Noah Hawley’s Alien series.

Despite the higher cost, there’s plenty of reasons to stay tuned to Disney Plus throughout 2021. Not only that but Pixar’s Soul is coming on Christmas Day, making a Disney Plus gift subscription card the perfect stocking filler.