Cheap KitchenAid mixers with NO wires? This great new range serves it up

The best KitchenAid mixers are among the most prized kitchen appliances in the world. They are generally seen as being rather expensive – and in fact many of their iconic stand mixers and other blenders from the Artisan range are a tad on the pricey side. However in recent years KitchenAid has been making a concerted effort to make products that still have a premium air to them, but are as affordable as they are useful. They might be among the best Boxing Day sale deals too, you never know.

A great example of this is KitchenAid's compact countertop chopper/mini food processer, hand blender and hand mixer, which have been big sellers for a while now – shop the range at John Lewis. Well now there are cordless versions of those 3 KitchenAid essentials and let me tell you, they are excellent.



(Image credit: KitchenAid)

The hero product here is probably the mini chopper, which goes by the code name KitchenAid KFCB519 – followed by different letters depending on what colour you opt for.

This made short work of just about anything we put in it, from breadcrumbs to walnuts. With just a few hours charging you get enough battery life to chop, as the packaging puts it, 'up to 40 onions!' Although only if you are either very dextrous with the pulse control, or like your onions very finely chopped.

As well as the ferocious chopping blade there is also a slight weird whisk, which looks like a wobbly disk, rather than the balloon style that we're all used to. Once mastered, this does a pretty solid job of frothing up egg whites and the like.

Although there's no tube to feed in more food as you chop, there is a very handy 'portal' for drizzling in oil and other liquids. Given that the capacity of the cordless chopper is only 1.2 litres, this is likely to be more than adequate for your ingredient-adding needs.

Today's best KitchenAid KFCB519 deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Where the lack of wires really comes in handy, however, is on the 'hand mixer' – the dual whisk type thing – and the stick blender. If you're using them directly into pans on the hob, having no cables trailing is a massive upgrade.

Both are these tactile, easy to use and pack as much power as a corded hand blender or mixer. If you need to whip up meringues or knock lumps out of sauces, the mixer – code named KHMB732 – is excellent, while the stick blender – KHBBV53 – minces soup to the right consistency in no time.

Today's best KitchenAid KHMB732 deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

KitchenAid cordless mixer collection: price and availability

The pricing on these mixers is pretty keen. For instance the blender is £119, which compares very favourably to the range-topping KitchenAid Artisan cordless hand blender at £229. The range is available from multiple retailers in the USA and at KitchenAid in the UK with other retailers to follow shortly. Full recommended pricing is as follows…

• KitchenAid Cordless Chopper KFCB519 £119/$99

• KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender KHBBV53 £119/$99

• KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer KHMB732 £129/$99

KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer deals in the UK

KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer deals in the USA

The best KitchenAid Artisan and Pro stand mixer deals right now

More of today's best KitchenAid 3.3-litre stand mixer deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon