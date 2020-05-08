Brilliant EE SIM only deals offer huge data for half price

EE is the UK's fastest mobile network, which is why whenever it drops new SIM only deals T3 well and truly pays attention. Lighting fast connectivity speeds for cheap is something that we think phone users should have a right to.

And right now EE certainly hasn't disappointed, dropping a brace of new SIM only deals that on top of offering all-round great SIMO packages, offering huge data as well as unlimited calls and texts for cheap, but also sweetened them by cutting their price in half for the first three months.

The plans therefore start from just £10 per month and also come with some nice free extras included such as EU roaming at no extra cost. The full details of the EE SIM only deals can be viewed below:

SIM only plan | 18-month contract | 50GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £10 p/m (first three months) £20 p/m after | Available now at EE

This great SIM only deal from EE, the UK's fastest mobile network, allows you to bag a plan that delivers 50GB of data each month, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, for just £20 per month. It gets even better, though, as EE has cut the price of the SIMO plan in half for the first three months, meaning you pay only £10. Free EU roaming is included, too.View Deal

SIM only plan | 18-month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £12.50 p/m (first three months) £25 p/m after | Available now at EE

If you like the idea of the UK's fastest network and half price bills but want a simply massive amount of data to burn each month, then this deal is well worth considering. It doubles the amount of data up to a huge 100GB, while still delivering unlimited calls and texts as well as free EU roaming. The normal price is £25 per month, but for the first three you will pay only £12.50.View Deal

Even more great SIM only deals can be viewed below in T3's authoritative deals chart. This chart pulls through the very latest SIM plan deals from all of the UK's top suppliers and, what's more, it allows you to filter the plans by a huge variety of criteria.