This wake-up light is your weapon against cold, dark mornings

Here’s your weapon against those dark winter mornings when you really don’t want to get out of bed: the Philips Somneo Sleep and Wake-up Light. It sits at number one in our best wake-up lights guide and it provides a much gentler waking experience than a beeping alarm clock or the sudden change in brightness when you switch on a bedside light on a dark morning.

The Somneo works by emitting a soft red glow a set time before you want to get up – the default time is 30 minutes but you can adjust it. Over the next 30 minutes the light gets gradually brighter through orange and then finally to bright yellow, simulating a sunrise. You can also add an audio accompaniment in the form of nature sounds or your favourite FM radio station if you wish.

The result is that you wake up more naturally instead of being jarred awake by a traditional alarm, and you will then leap out of bed, whistling, instead of requiring a winch.

The light can also help you wind down at the end of the day, as it features sunset simulation, where the light gradually fades to black. There's a guided breathing mode, too, with seven rhythms of light intensity or sound to follow with your breathing, helping you relax.

Here are the best prices for the Philips Somneo. There, we bet you feel chirpier already…