Best 4K monitors 2020: top Ultra HD displays

Here, in T3's best 4K monitors guide, we've listed the absolute top Ultra HD screens on the market today. These are panels that, across a wide-range of usage cases and price points, deliver great user experiences, with robust, quality hardware partnered with stylish designs and advanced features.

There's 4K monitors that are ideal for Apple Mac users, professionals who like to game in their spare time, all-rounders that deliver across the board, bargain beauties that deliver the basics brilliantly, and super accurate panels that are perfect for creatives who spend plenty of time illustrating as well as editing images and videos.

We've got great 4K monitor choices for every user, however, if you would prefer an instant, single recommendation for the 4K monitor that we think is the best buy for most people in 2020, though, then we currently consider the Philips Brilliance 328P the screen to ring up. There are though plenty of other fantastic 4K monitors in this guide, so read on for even more choice.

The best 4K monitors you can buy today

Want 4K and HDR support at a surprisingly affordable price? Then the Brilliance 328P is for you. (Image credit: Philips)

1. Philips Brilliance 328P The best 4K monitor for most people Specifications Screen size: 31.5-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Brightness: 300 cd/m² Response time: 4ms Contrast ratio: 3,000:1 Color support: 1.07 billion Reasons to buy + Quality, captivating display + Great mix of 4K VA and HDR + Surprisingly affordable Today's Best Deals AU $679 View at Landmark Computers

Finding a display that brings together 4K support and HDR (High Dynamic Range) at an affordable price point can be something of a holy grail, but every now and then a manufacturer finds that elusive sweet spot. Take the, ahem, brilliant Philips Brilliance 328P, a plucky display that sports an impressive HDR 600 rating and a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution as a great example.

This monitor's very vibrant display will do your graphic design, video editing and gaming pastime more than enough justice. It's also shockingly affordable, especially when you consider this is a 31.5-inch display with 4K and HDR support. Indeed, when you compare it to certain, similarly specced screens, it delivers the same performance for under half the price.

And, we feel it is because of this mixture of great hardware and modest price point, that makes the Philips Brilliance 328P the first monitor many users should consider when looking to upgrade.

The Eizo ColorEdge CG319X is the money-no-object best 4K monitor in the world.

2. Eizo ColorEdge CG319X The best premium 4K monitor Specifications Screen size: 31.1-inch Resolution: 4096 x 2160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Panel technology: IPS, Wide-Gamut LED Inputs: DisplayPort x 2 (HDCP 1.3), HDMI x 2 (Deep Color, HDCP 2.2 / 1.4) USB: USB 3.1 Gen 1: Type-B x 1, USB 3.1 Gen 1: Type-A x 3 (Battery Charging 10.5 W max. x1) Reasons to buy + Outstanding best-in-class colour accuracy + Gamma curve for editing HDR video + Incredible build quality + Non-glare panel with shading hood Today's Best Deals AU $7,249 View at Scorptec Computers

Eizo displays are a familiar sight in professional photography and video production studios, due to the company's well-deserved reputation for outstanding consistent colour accuracy, with very little brightness deviation across the panel. As such they're an obvious choice for the top slot in our best 4K monitor roundup.

The 31-inch Eizo ColorEdge CG319X continues this tradition, delivering a 149 ppi DCI 4K resolution 4,096 x 2,160 panel (a slightly taller 4K standard used in digital video production) that is ideal for any sort of high-end photo and video editing work, as well as general usage and gaming.

The monitor is also equipped with a raft of high-end features, too, such as how it is equipped with HLG (hybrid log-gamma) and the PQ (perceptual quantization) curve for displaying and editing HDR (high dynamic range) video content.

Meanwhile its wide-gamut LED backlight reproduces 98% of the DCI-P3 standard used in digital cinema and it also covers 99% of the Adobe RGB color space, too, meaning that images will always be displayed correctly.

All these features come together to produce a simply jaw-dropping image in applications across the board, which is only matched by the CG319X's asking price. At around £4,000 this serious piece of image editing hardware commands a seriously high premium, so it's really only for the professionals. However, if you can afford it and can justify the expense, then the Eizo ColorEdge CG319X is the best 4K monitor in the world.

The Samsung U28E590D, an excellent budget choice for your next 4K monitor.

3. Samsung U28E590D The best budget 4K monitor Specifications Screen size: 28-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Inputs: 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Reasons to buy + 28-inch, 4K display + Excellent build quality + Incredibly low price point Today's Best Deals AU $449 View at Bing Lee

Not everyone has a huge amount to spend on a pixel-packed monitor, which is something that South Korean maker Samsung realises, with it 28-inch, 4K Samsung U28E590D ringing in for a fraction of some of the other monitors on the market.

Be under no illusion, though, Samsung is of course renowned for the quality of its display tech, and that is evidenced even here, with the U28E590D delivering a super-fast 1ms response time, 170-degree viewing angles, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and rock solid connection options.

You don't get quite as many ports or quite as much size as you do on some other models, but the U28E590D cuts very few corners in hitting that fantastically low price point. Definitely worth a look for anyone shopping for a new 4K monitor on a budget.

If a curved 4K monitor is on your shopping list, then the Samsung U32R592 is a great option. (Image credit: Samsung)

4. Samsung U32R592 The best curved 4K monitor on the market for most people Specifications Screen size: 32 inches Screen curvature: 1,500R Viewing angle: 178°(H)/178°(V) Resolution: 3940x2160 Contrast ratio: 2500:1 Refresh rate: 60Hz Response time: 4ms Reasons to buy + Beautiful curved screen + Impressive response time + Strong viewing angles Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you're looking for a 4K monitor with a curved screen then the Samsung U32R592 is the best choice on the market for most people. That's because it delivers an elegant, minimal bezel screen that has a deep 1,500R curvature that really helps draw you into the panel.

It's got the tech chops, too, and is certainly not just a pretty face. A resolution of 3,940x2160 is partnered with an impressive response time of 4ms, a contrast ratio of 2500:1 and some top-rate viewing angles, too. The screen is also a just-right 32-inches in size, meaning it will fit into almost every setup.

It's not got the biggest port array, with only HDMI, mini DisplayPort and 3.5mm audio connections possible, but unless this will be an issue (and we're guessing the vast majority of people will connect via HDMI) then the Samsung U32R592 certainly will not disappoint.

The HP Z27 looks fantastic and excels at just about any task. (Image credit: HP)

5. HP Z27 A superb and sleek best 4K monitor all-rounder Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Brightness: 350 cd/m² Response time: 8ms Contrast ratio: 1,300:1 Color support: sRGB and BT.709 Reasons to buy + Looks the part + Excellent colour reproduction Today's Best Deals AU $634 View at HP

The HP Z27 not only looks fantastic – from the screen to the stand – it also comes with a USB-C port so you can charge your laptop (or your phone) while you're working. It's well worth a place in our round-up of best 4K monitors, particularly if you're looking for something sleek for the office.

With a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, you've got plenty of room for those spreadsheets and webpages, but at a size that doesn't necessarily overwhelm a small or medium-sized desk. Obviously something bigger will be more immersive, but not everyone needs something huge set up in the attic or study.

Another point worth mentioning is the excellent colour accuracy on this model, making it one of the top choices out there for professionals working with images and video on a regular basis. Really though, whatever you're using it for, the HP Z27 is a winner.

(Image credit: LG)

6. LG Ultrafine 24MD4KL A premium all-rounder 4K monitor that is ideal for Apple Mac users Specifications Screen size: 24 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Response time: 14ms Brightness: 540 cd/m² Contrast ratio: 1,200:1 Reasons to buy + Colour accuracy is fantastic + Screen is crisp and bright + Excellent connectivity options Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you are a Mac user with photo and video editing usage in mind then the LG UltraFine 24MD4KL is a great choice. Heck, thanks to its premium all-round package it is a great option for anyone, really, but due to its USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity options, for macOS operators it is especially worth checking out.

For its size, which is 27 inches, it is expensive, but that investment buys you truly excellent colour accuracy, with top-rate contrast, brightness and colour support (1.07 billion colours supported!). Naturally, you also get the Ultra HD 4K resolution, which means images and videos are displayed with superb visual fidelity (183ppi).

You don't get HDMI or DisplayPort options, and that combined with a 14ms response time means this monitor isn't the best choice for gamers, but providing that isn't your bag then the LG Ultrafine 24MD4KL comes highly recommended.

For mature professionals who love to game in their spare time, then the Acer Predator X27 is a superb choice. (Image credit: Acer)

7. Acer Predator X27 A brilliant 4K monitor for professionals who like to game Specifications Screen size: 27 inches Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Response time: 4ms Brightness: 1,000 cd/m2 (peak) Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Reasons to buy + HDR-level brightness + Low 4ms response time + Stand-out design Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Sitting wonderfully in the gap between out and out gaming monitor and all-round premium 4K monitor powerhouse, the Acer Predator X27 delivers a fantastic system for both work and play.

Not only do you get a Ultra HD 4K screen here, but you get one that boasts a proper HDR peak brightness of 1,000 cd/m2, a response time of 4ms, and a refresh rate of 144Hz. That is an astounding combination of top monitor tech and it makes watching 4K HDR movies and playing today's best games a no-compromise pleasure.

The design is clean and modern, too, meaning that the monitor fits easily into an office, study or gaming room setup. Naturally, to get the most out of such a monitor then you will need a powerful PC or games console, but if that is you and you can stretch to the X27's undoubtedly premium price point, then it comes very highly recommended.

With 43 inches of real estate to play with, the Philips Momentum has space to spare.

8. Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB A do-it-all 4K monitor of simply epic proportions Specifications Screen size: 43-inch Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Panel technology: MVA Inputs: DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, mini DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 1, USB-C (DP Alt mode), USB 3.0 x 2 (w w/fast charging) Reasons to buy + Huge 43-inch 4K panel + DisplayHDR 1000 tech + Ambiglow lighting + Low input lag of 4 ms Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

There's so much to love about the Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB that it is difficult to know where to start. It's a simply massive panel, measuring in at a TV-sized 43 inches, which means you're never strapped for space. Thanks to its 4K, DisplayHDR 1000 panel technology, too, the picture quality it delivers is also impressive, with up to 1000 nits of peak brightness accessible.

Elsewhere, the 3,840 x 2,160 resolution screen also comes with a gamer-focused 4 ms response time and Adaptive-Sync technology, which means input lag is moot and high-speed gaming sessions a super smooth, click-and-hope free experience. Naturally, thanks to the screen's Quantum Dot colour tech, too, images and videos are presented naturally and with rich, vivid colours.

Lastly, a smorgasbord of connection options, including DisplayPort and miniDisplayPort, HDMI and USB-C mean that hooking the monitor up is never an issue either, and its cost, coming in just over the £500 mark makes it very approachable to most shoppers as well.

The picture quality isn't absolutely the best-in-class in this guide, however, just like everything else about it, it is good and complements a strong all-round 4K monitor package that excels in delivering huge screen space.

A good value 4K monitor from BenQ that suits entertainment and general use. (Image credit: BenQ)

9. BenQ 27-inch EW2780U One of the best affordable 4K monitors on the market Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Panel technology: IPS Inputs: HDMI x 2, DisplayPort x 1 Reasons to buy + Intelligent take on HDR + Bright, vibrant 4K performance Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The BenQ EW2780U comes with a special proprietary technology branded HDRi – the "i" is for "intelligent", we think – that apparently uses both the content on screen and the ambient lighting to give you a better HDR experience, with no loss of detail in either the darkest or lightest parts of the picture.

In our experience it's better than standard HDR in some cases but not in others, but there's not a huge amount in it (and you can at least turn it off if you don't like it). There are actually two HDRi modes, one for games and one for entertainment, so that's plenty of room to experiment.

Otherwise this is another top quality monitor from BenQ, as you would expect from a manufacturer that's been in the business for years now. You'll have no problems at all with the build quality, initial setup and on-screen controls, and that's before you get to the spec of the monitor.

As well as 27 inches of space, you get a 4K resolution and a response time of 5ms – so you can conceivably use this display for gaming as well as for everything else. A good number of ports are included for a monitor this size as well, and the price (typically well under £500) is definitely on the reasonable side.

Having fired up the BenQ EW2780U for a variety of movies as well as some everyday computer work, we can confirm it's a sharp, bright monitor that shows off content very well – whether that's a 4K stream from Netflix or an Excel spreadsheet – and definitely worth a place on your best 4K monitor shortlist.

Get the LG 27UK650-W on your best 4K monitors shortlist if you want to mix style and substance. (Image credit: LG)

10. LG 27UK650-W Excels at everything from gaming to office work Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Brightness: 350 cd/m² Response time: 5ms Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Color support: 99 percent sRGB Reasons to buy + Great specs for the price + Vibrant and crisp colours Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

You're looking at a pixel resolution of 3,840 x 2,160, a screen size of 27 inches and a refresh rate of 60Hz with the LG 27UK650-W, and that puts it firmly in the all-purpose 4K monitor category – it's a screen that can be used for just about anything you can use a display for, and it's going to pass any test you give it with flying colours.

Up close and in use the LG 27UK650-W panel is bright and vibrant, with superb colour reproduction and clarity. We'd be happy using this monitor for gaming, or for office work, or both, and there's support here for AMD Freesync variable refresh rate technology too, which is going to appeal to gamers.

In terms of looks, the monitor manages to be sleek and unfussy, and it's the sort of display design that can fit in just about everywhere. No matter what your desk setup or what you plan to do with it, the LG 27UK650-W is a 4K monitor that'll impress you.

Another excellent choice for the best 4K monitor around at the moment is the Dell UltraSharp U2718Q. (Image credit: Dell)

11. Dell UltraSharp U2718Q Dell impresses once again with this 4K beauty Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Brightness: 350 cd/m² Response time: 5ms Contrast ratio: 1,300:1 Color support: 1.07 billion Reasons to buy + Attractive, rotating design + Impressive colours and contrast Today's Best Deals AU $999 View at Amazon

There's no doubt that Dell knows what it's doing when it comes to electronics, and the UltraSharp U2718Q confirms that: this understated, high-quality 4K monitor impresses in just about every category, though it's a bit more suited to the demands of the professional than the gamer.

It certainly looks the part – check out those ultra-thin bezels and the minimal aesthetic of the stand. Colour accuracy and port selection is good too, with two HDMI slots, a DisplayPort socket and a mini DisplayPort socket, and two USB 3.0 ports as well. Despite all this potential cabling, everything is kept neat and tidy around the back.

The best part of the Dell UltraSharp U2718Q is the picture that you get, which is crisp and clear and vivid – it even makes spreadsheet work enjoyable. The screen can rotate around 90 degrees at an angle as well, if you need a more unconventional monitor setup.

Samsung's 4K space monitor is a unique proposition and, quite comfortably, one of the best 4K monitors on the market.

12. Samsung 32-inch High Resolution Space Monitor The best 4K monitor for space-saving minimalism Specifications Screen size: 32-inch Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Panel technology: VA Inputs: Mini DisplayPort x 1, HDMI x 1 Reasons to buy + Clever clamp stand + 3-sided bezeless display + Very adjustable + Strong cable management Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you're looking for a quality 4K panel that also specialises in maximising desk space then this cleverly engineered Space Monitor from Samsung should be right at the top of your shopping list.

The magic-maker is the monitor's clamp system, which locks the monitor's flat stand to the rear of a desk very firmly, with a simply twist to lock system fixing it firmly in place. The monitor, which is completely bezeless on three sides, simply then slots into the stand, where it can then be secured with a few screws. A snap-on backplate then hides this.

The Space Monitor can then sit flush to the back of the desk, allowing it sit right up against walls, as even the few cables that extend down from its ports can be cleverly routed through cable channels carved into the back of the stand. The stand is hinged at the base, too, and allows it to be brought forward and downward at any angle (zero-level HAS) until the base of the monitor sits flush with the table.

Panel-wise, Samsung delivers a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio, typical brightness of 250 cd/m2 and a 2500:1 contrast ratio. Response time sits at 4ms (GTG), refresh rate at 60 Hz, and horizontal and vertical viewing angles at 178°. In other words, a quality and versatile 4K screen.

Are there other monitors in available that offer similar viewing experiences? Absolutely. But there aren't any that deliver such a stunning, space-saving design. One of 2020's strongest 4K monitor choices.

If you can't stretch to the Eizo ColorEdge CG318-4K, then the Dell UltraSharp UP3216Q is a great, premium alternative.

13. Dell UltraSharp UP3216Q An incredibly strong 4K monitor that delivers across the board Specifications Screen size: 31.5-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Panel technology: IPS Inputs: 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI USB: 4 x USB 3.0 Reasons to buy + Great colour accuracy + 10-bit IPS panel with 16-bit look-up table Today's Best Deals AU $2,009 View at Dell

Dell's latest high-end 31.5-inch 4K display packs in a lot of professional-grade features for superb colour accuracy. It has a specification that almost rivals Eizo's monster CG318-4K (see above), as it hits 99% Adobe RGB coverage and 87% DCI-P3, delivering great picture quality.

While it costs a lot less than Eizo's offering, it's still a pricey prospect, though, which is to be expected of a large high-end 4K display in 2020. Nevertheless, if you want a premium 4K monitor but can't stretch to the Eizo, it's definitely worth a look.

A great, alternative 4K monitor for gaming.

14. Acer Predator XB281HK A well-priced, gamer-focussed 4K display with Nvidia G-Sync Specifications Screen size: 28-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Panel technology: TN Inputs: 1 x DisplayPort USB: 4 x USB 3.0 Reasons to buy + G-Sync up to 60Hz + 1ms response time + Strong connection options Today's Best Deals AU $1,328.99 View at Amazon

Like the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQ, Acer's Predator XB281HK is a 4K monitor with G-Sync technology ensuring no tearing or stuttering in games up to 60Hz.

It uses a TN panel, which can't offer the same wide viewing angles of IPS displays, but it makes this monitor a lot more affordable than the Asus ROG Swift. Indeed, the XB281HK is nicely priced for a general 4K display, so the inclusion of G-Sync is an impressive addition.

Being based off TN technology also means a lower 1ms response time, which is essential for the most serious of gamers. A worthy entrant on our best 4K monitors list.

It costs, but the BenQ PD3200U is one of the best 4K monitors for professionals.

15. BenQ PD3200U One of the best 4K monitors for professionals Specifications Screen size: 32 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Response time: 4ms Colour support: 1.07 billion Contrast ratio: 20,000,000:1 Reasons to buy + Massive contrast range + Excellent response time Today's Best Deals AU $1,299 View at Landmark Computers

Digital designers will be in hardware heaven with the BenQ PD3200U thanks to this 4K monitor being calibrated for super colour accuracy, contrast and crisp image quality. The screen is also a bit of a whopper at 32 inches, leaving users plenty of real estate to play with.

As the screen is really designed for professionals, it also comes with a darkroom, CAD/CAM, and animation mode, keyboard video mouse and embedded SD/MMC card reader with support for SD/SDHC/SDXC/MMC.

It certainly costs a pretty penny, and isn't much of a looker, but when its base functionality and features are so good, that doesn't matter so much if you're in the market for a top 4K monitor at the moment.

If you've got very little to spend but still need a 4K monitor then the Iiyama B2888UHSU is perfect for you.

16. Iiyama B2888UHSU The best 4K monitor for a bargain basement price point Specifications Screen size: 28-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Panel technology: TN Inputs: 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x VGA, 1 x DVI USB: 4 x USB 3.0 Reasons to buy + Very affordable 4K display + Picture-in-picture mode Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Since 4K is still quite a new technology, most of the displays in this list are pricier than a lot of non-4K displays – but Iiyama's 28-inch B2888UHSU is much more reasonable.

It uses a TN panel with a 1ms response time, and although the viewing angles aren't quite as wide as you'll find with an IPS display, there are plenty of small extras that make the B2888UHSU a really good buy.

It has a copious number of video inputs for example, a fully adjustable stand, and a picture-in-picture mode, as seen with other larger displays, so you can use two devices simultaneously with this monitor.

How to choose the best 4K monitor for you

It's really important to do your research when choosing the best 4K monitor for you. From refresh rates to adaptive-sync capabilities, be sure you know exactly what these features are and whether they'll influence your decision before you make it. A little research goes a long way when investing in new tech.

To this end, below our list of top 4K monitors we've included some advice that should help you narrow down and determine what UHD screens you should be looking for, and ensure you land a panel that you'll be impressed with.

The natural successor to 1080p screens and televisions is of course 4K, which is also marketed as Ultra HD (UHD). There are four times as many pixels, which means four times as much detail.

Movies look good at 1080p, but in 4K the picture really gets to that breathtaking level – and as long as your PC can handle the processing demands, playing games on a 4K display is an amazing experience, too.

When choosing a monitor, you need to take into consideration factors such as colour gamut and response time, the latter being a reflection on how good the panel will be for gaming (the faster the better).

You also – naturally – need to work out which panel size you need. 27-inch displays are the sweet spot for us, although you can get some cracking deals on larger displays, too. With all that in mind, here's our roundup of the best 4K monitors currently on the market in 2020.