Batman The Dark Knight Rises game release for iOS and Android

Coinciding with the recent The Dark Knight Rises release, Gameloft has released a near £5 Android and iOS game allowing fans to become Batman

As The Dark Knight Rises takes cinemas by storm, the app-based gaming tie-in for the already iconic Batman flick has launched for Apple's iOS and Google's Android filled devices.



Touching down to coincide with this weekend's Batman: The Dark Knight Rises movie release, the similarly titled app-based video game sees owners of Apple's iOS hosting iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad devices , as well as Android device users, apply to play as the masked super hero in a number of levels similar to action from the film.



“Dozens of missions plus random events will make you feel all the thrill of being a superhero,” an official spokesperson for the Batman themed game said. “Deal with hostage situations, bomb squads, jailbreaks and car chases to prove that you're the true protector of Gotham.”



Offering a more cinematic style of gameplay that will appease fans of the groundbreaking franchise, gamers can access Batman's full arsenal with the superhero's Grapnel and Batarang available for use alongside the iconic Bat-Pod and Bat vehicles.



A Gameloft developed title, The Dark Knight rises app measures in at a whopping 1.8GB in size with Android and iOS users able to download the title now for a rather steep £4.99.



Are you a fan of the Batman franchise? Will you be bolstering your movie-going experience by downloading the Dark Knight Rises app-based gaming tie-in? Let us know via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.

