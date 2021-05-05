Announcing the T3 Awards 2021 shortlist: it's the biggest T3 Awards ever!

Ever since its inception T3 has focussed on revealing the best technology products to help you live a smarter life and the annual T3 Awards have played a major part in that. And today we are delighted to be able to announce the shortlist for the T3 Awards 2021.
T3 will be 25 years' old in September, and this is the 15th year of the T3 Awards (what on earth were we doing for the 10 years prior to that? Step up, T3 of the past!) Anyway, to celebrate those milestone, the T3 Awards 2021 are bigger than ever before – there are more categories – 94 in total – and the range of products covered is even wider.
The winners of the T3 Awards 2021 will be announced throughout the week of Monday 7 June and will appear in issue 322 of T3 magazine on sale Wednesday 9 June.
We've now reached an important stage in the T3 Awards process. The public nominations process has now closed, we've picked out the strongest contenders from hundreds of entries and we've added a load more of our own, including the best stuff announced since the 2020 T3 Awards as well as products that have scored highly in our reviews and buying guides. You can see the shortlisted entries below.
The next step is for the T3 judging panel to choose the winners. As well as announcing the winners in all our key areas – tech, AV, home and garden, watches, travel, outdoors, auto, style, wellness and fitness – we'll also be handing out awards in our headline categories. So in our awards week in June, you'll know who's been crowned the greatest gadget, brand, retailer, the best gadget under £100 / $100, the tech innovation of the year and who has picked up the sustainability award.
Also for 2021, given that so many of us have been working from home, we've introduced a brand new category called WFH Heroes where we'll be recognising the people, products and services that have helped make life easier over the last 12 months. Awards include Personality Of The Year, Courier Firm Of The Year, Best WFH Mood Lifter, Best Home Office Accessory and more. Winners of these special awards will also be announced in June.
Until then, read on for the nominations for the T3 Awards 2021. Please note that due to product release schedules and a rush of last-minute nominations, some shortlists below can still be considered as works in progress, with more nominees to follow (though none will be removed), as we test additional products.
And the nominations are...
Brand Of The Year
Adidas, Apple, Bowflex, Disney, Dyson, Samsung, Sky, Volkswagen
Retailer Of The Year
Amazon, AO.com, Currys, eSpares, Halfords, Pure Electric, Screwfix, Wiggle
Tech Innovation Award
AirPop Active+ Smart Facemask, Apple M1 chip, Bowflex SelectTech 2080 barbell, DJI FPV drone, Insta360 GO 2, PlayStation 5, Samsung MICRO LED
Best Gadget Under £100 / $100
Amazon Echo (4th gen), Apple AirTag, Fitbit Ace 3, Huawei Band 4, JBL Tune 660NC, QP6650/30 Philips OneBlade Pro Face + Body, Razer Blackshark V2, Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen), Roku Express 4K
Gadget Of The Year
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2021), Bowers & Wilkins PI7, DJI Air 2S, Insta360 GO 2, LG G1, OnePlus 9 Pro, PlayStation 5, Samsung QN900A
Sustainability Award
IKEA, Finisterre, Fjällräven Samlaren collection, Gillette, GoPro, Tado Smart Radiator Thermostat V3+, Vango Earth Collection
Best Soundbar or Soundbase
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage, Philips Fidelio B97, Polk React, Samsung HW-Q800A, Yamaha SR-C20A
Best Wireless Speaker
Apple HomePod Mini, Audio Pro Addon C10 MKII, Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level, Marshall Stanmore II, Naim Mu-so 2
Best Portable Speaker
Bang & Olufsen A1 v2, JBL Xtreme 3, JBL Charge 5, Marshall Emberton, Sonos Roam, Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2
Best DAC
Amazon Echo Link, Audiolab 6000N, iFi xDSD, Sonos Port, Yamaha WXAD-10
Best Protein Powder or Snack
Barebells Vegan Protein Bar, Dioxyme Grass-fed Ultra Whey Protein, Grenade Carb Killa High Protein Bar, Huel Black Edition, Naked Nutrition Naked Mass
Best Workout Shoes
Inov-8 BARE-XF 210 V3, Nike Metcon 6, Reebok Nano X, Under Armour TriBase Reign 3, Vivobarefoot Primus Lite III
Best Running Shoes
Adidas 4DFWD, ASICS Metaracer, Brooks Hyperion Tempo, Hoka One One Mach 4, New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v11, Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit, Saucony Kinvara 12
Best Home Weights
Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar, Eleiko Training Kettlebell, Mirafit Rubber Dumbbells, NordicTrack Select-A-Weight 55 Lb. Dumbbell Set, ONNIT Primal Kettlebell
Best Home Gym Equipment
Bowflex Treadmill 22, Mirafit Heavy Duty 260kg FID Weight Bench, NordicTrack RW900 Smart Rower, Peloton Bike+, Wattbike Atom (2nd Gen)
Best Fitness Tracker
Amazfit GTS 2e, Fitbit Charge 4, Fitbit Luxe, Garmin Venu Sq, Huawei Band 6, Withings ScanWatch
Best Running Watch
COROS Pace 2, Fitbit Versa 3, Garmin Forerunner 245, Garmin Forerunner 745, Polar Vantage V2, Suunto 7
Best Gaming Headset
Asus ROG Delta S, Audeze Penrose, Creative SXFI Gamer, HyperX Cloud Stinger S, JBL Quantum One, Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed, LucidSound LS50X, Razer BlackShark V2, SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X Wireless
Best Gaming Mouse
Asus ROG Gladius II Core, Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series, HyperX Pulsefire Haste, Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS, Razer DeathAdder V2, Roccat Burst Pro
Best Gaming Keyboard
Asus TUF Gaming K3, Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Glorious GMMK Gaming Keyboard, HyperX Alloy Elite 2, Logitech G915 TKL, Razer BlackWidow V3, Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro, Whirlwind FX Element
Best Gaming Monitor
Acer Predator XB3, Asus ROG Swift PG329Q, BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710, BenQ EX2780Q, Dell Curved Gaming Monitor S2721HGF, HP Omen 27i, Lenovo Legion Y44W-10, LG UltraGear 34GN850, Philips 346B1C, Samsung Odyssey G9
Best Gaming Chair
AndaSeat T-Pro 2, BraZen Phantom Elite, Noblechairs Epic Series Real Leather, Razer Iskur, SecretLab Titan SoftWeave
Best Gaming Accessory
Marseille mClassic, Razer Kiyo Pro, Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S, Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock, SecretLab MAGNUS Metal Desk, Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro Controller
Best Lawnmower
This shortlist is in progress.
Best Barbecue
Char-Broil Kamander Kamado, CharBroil Kettleman, Char-Broil Professional Pro S2, Traeger Ironwood 650, Weber Master-Touch GBS E-5750
Best Outdoor Lighting
Atlas Solar Powered Outdoor Spotlights, John Lewis Festoon Oudoor Line Lights, John Lewis Strom, Nordlux Vejers Outdoor Wall Lantern, Solar Centre Lumify
Best Sat Nav
Beeline Moto, Garmin DriveSmart 65 with Amazon Alexa, Mio MiVue Drive 65 LM, TomTom GO Camper, TomTom GO Discover
Best Dashcam
Garmin Dash Cam 66W, Garmin Dash Cam Mini, Mio MiVue 866, Nextbase 622GW, Thinkware U1000 4K UHD Dash Cam
Best Road Bike
Boardman SLR 8.0 Disc, Canyon Aeroad CF SL Disc 8.0, Ribble Endurance AL Disc, Specialized Tarmac SL7, Specialized Roubaix Sport
Best Electric Bike
Canyon Grail:ON, Canyon Roadlite:ON, GoCycle G4i, Specialized Turbo Vado SL 5.0, VanMoof S3
Best Electric Scooter
8tev B12 Classic, Bird One, Carrera impel is-1, Ninebot Segway E45E, Pure Air, Xiaomi Mi Pro 2, Walberg The-Urban xH1
Best Fitness Headphones
Anker Soundcore Spirit X2, Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro, Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats, Bose Sport Earbuds, Jaybird Vista
Best Headphones
Apple AirPods Max, Bowers & Wilkins PI7, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+, Focal Clear MG, Grado SR325e, Sony WH-1000XM4
Best Wired Headphones
Grado SR325e, Focal Clear MG, L Acoustics Contour XO, Meze Audio Rai Solo, Sennheiser IE 300
Best Noise Cancelling Headphones
Apple AirPods Max, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Bowers & Wilkins PI7, Philips Fidelio L3, Shure Aonic 50, Sony WH-1000XM4
Best True Wireless Headphones
Bowers & Wilkins PI7, Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch, Master & Dynamic MW08, Panasonic RZ-S500W, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Grado GT220
Best Value Headphones
AKG Y400, Beats Flex, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+, House of Marley Champion True Wireless Earbuds, Huawei Freebuds 4i, JBL Tune 660NC, JAM Audio True Wireless Athlete
Best Air Purifier
Blueair Classic 480i, Blueair HealthProtect 7470i, Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Formaldehyde, Meaco MeacoClean CA-HEPA 76x5, Philips Series 3000i Connected AC3033/30
Best Fridge Freezer
This shortlist is in progress
Best Oven
This shortlist is in progress
Best Dishwasher
This shortlist is in progress
Best Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V11 Absolute, Dyson V15 Detect, Halo Capsule, Samsung Jet 90 Pro, Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKT, Vax OnePWR Blade 4
Best Washing Machine
This shortlist is in progress
Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+, Eufy BoostIQ Robovac 30C, iRobot Roomba i3+, Roborock S6 MaxV, Roborock S7
Best Mattress
Brook + Wilde Elite, Emma Original, Eve Premium Hybrid, Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Simba Hybrid Luxe, Simba Hybrid Pro
Best Duvet
Panda Cloud Duvet, Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet, Silentnight Airmax, Simba Hybrid Duvet with Stratos
Best Pillow
Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow, REM-Fit 500 Cool Gel, Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Pillow, Simba Hybrid Pillow with Stratos
Best Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer, Philips Airfryer XXL, Sage the Combi Wave 3 in 1, Tefal YV970840 Actifry Genius XL 2in1, Wilko 4L Air Fryer
Best Kettle
KitchenAid Variable Temperature kettle 5KEK1722, Russell Hobbs Colours Plus Kettle, Russell Hobbs K65 Anniversary, Smeg KLF03, Sage Smart Kettle
Best Toaster
Dualit Newgen, Russell Hobbs Legacy, Sage The Smart Toast, Smeg TSF01, Wolf 2-slice Toaster
Best Drone
DJI Air 2S, DJI FPV, DJI Mini 2, PowerVision PowerEgg X Wizard, Ryze Tello
Best Waterproof Jacket
Berghaus Sky Hiker, Finisterre Stormbird, Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity Shell, Jack Wolfskin Eagle Peak, Keela Stratus
Best Action Camera
DJI Osmo Action, GoPro HERO 8 Black, GoPro HERO 9 Black, Insta360 GO 2
Best Tent
This shortlist is in progress
Best Walking Shoes
Columbia Trailstorm Waterproof walking shoe, Inov-8 Roclite 315 GTX, Merrell MQM Flex 2 GTX, Salomon X Ultra 4
Best Hiking Boots
Arc'teryx Acrux TR GTX, Hoka One One TenNine Hike GTX, Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX, Jack Wolfskin Wilderness Lite, Scarpa R-Evo GTX
Best Camera
Canon EOS R6, Fujifilm X-E4, Nikon Z5, Panasonic Lumix S5, Sony A7C
Best Smart Lighting
Philips Hue, Nanoleaf Essentials, Innr, TP-Link Kasa, LIFX
Best Smart Security
Arlo Essential Indoor Camera, Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, Ring Video Doorbell, (2nd gen), TP-Link Kasa KC115, TP-Link Tapo C100
Best Smart Energy Product
Hive Radiator Valves, Tado Smart AC Control, TCP Smart Electric Radiator, TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim Energy Monitoring KP115
Best Home Networking Tech
Eero Mesh WiFi, Google Nest Wifi, Netgear Orbi WiFi 6, TP-Link Deco P9, TP-Link Deco X60
Best Smart Speaker
Amazon Echo Show 10, Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance, Apple HomePod Mini Amazon Echo (4th gen), Google Nest Audio, Audio Pro G10
Best Electric Toothbrush
Foreo Issa 2, Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9000, Philips Sonicare Diamondclean Smart Sonic, Oral-B Genius 9000, Oral-B IO9
Best Shaver
Braun Series 9, Braun Series 7, Panasonic ES-LV97, Philips Series 7000, Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige
Best Winter Jacket
Fjallraven Samlaren Jacket 1a M, Keela Talus Jacket, Montane Anti-Freeze Down Jacket, Musto X Land Rover Welded Thermo Jacket, Shackleton Antarctic Protector Parka, Storm Salute Commute Jacket
Best Watch
Christopher Ward C63 Sealander Elite, Grand Seiko SLGH005 'White Birch', IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43, Panerai Luminor Marina eSteel, Rado True Square x Tej Chauhan, Rolex Explorer II, Swatch Big Bold Bioceramic, TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300, Tissot PRX, Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight 925
Best Phone
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Google Pixel 5, Huawei Mate 40 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Sony Xperia 1 II, Xiaomi Mi 11
Best Video Streaming Service
Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount Plus
Best Value Phone
Apple iPhone SE (2020), Google Pixel 4a 5G, Nokia 3.4, OnePlus Nord, Poco F2 Pro, Realme 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, Vivo Y70
Best Laptop
Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020), Asus VivoBook S15, Asus ZenBook Duo 14, Dell XPS 13 (9310), HP Spectre X360 (2021), Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, LG Gram 17 (2021), Razer Book 13, Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 5G
Best Gaming Laptop
Acer Predator Triton 500, Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, Dell G5 15 5500, Gigabyte Aorus 15G, HP Omen 15, MSI GE66 Raider
Best 4K Monitor
BenQ EW3280U, Dell P2721Q, Dell UltraSharp U4320Q, HP Z27, LG 27UL850, Philips Brilliance 329P1H, Samsung M70A Smart Monitor
Best 5G Phone
Apple iPhone 12, Moto G 5G Plus, OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21, TCL 20 Pro 5G
Best Smartwatch
Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6, Fitbit Sense, Garmin Venu 2, Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, TAG Heuer Connected
This section is in progress as we are still testing sets, and so shortlists for the following categories will be announced shortly: Best TV, Best 8K TV, Best OLED TV, Best Gaming TV, Best Mid-range TV, Best Value TV
In June we will also be announcing the following WFH Heroes:
Personality Of The Year
Courier Firm Of The Year
Best Desk
Best Office Chair
Best Webcam
Best Home Office Computer
Best Home Office Accessory
Best Coffee Machine
Best WFH Mood Lifter
Best Working From Home Innovation
Best Video Chat App
Best Motivator
Best VPN
Congratulations to everyone who made it onto the shortlists. The winners will be announced during the week commencing Monday 7 June.