AirPods 3: current AirPods see big price drop ahead of new model coming

We don't yet know whether AirPods 3 will definitely make an appearance at the next Apple Event, alongside iPhone 13, but the winds have been blowing that way for a long time… and the latest sign is that the current AirPods model has just dropped to its cheapest ever price.

AirPods (2nd Gen) are officially £159/$159, but haven't cost that in quite a while from any retailer other than Apple – spending more like £130/$130 has been the norm. But now they've dropped to a new low of £108/$99 at the time of writing – this is cheaper than they've ever been in the UK, and is basically the joint cheapest in the US.

That this is happening just days before we're expecting to see their replacement announced doesn't seem like a coincidence – odds are that the retailers would like to clear out their stock and make way for the new model, which is sure to be one – if not the – biggest selling tech product in the run up to Christmas.

Now, a lot of you will want to hold out for AirPods 3 if you're going to buy a pair of the best wireless earbuds from Apple. Especially with the updates we're expecting, including a look that's closer to the AirPods Pro.

But on the flipside, if you like the design of the current AirPods, or just want something with all the features they offer – including quick-pairing and quick-switching with Apple devices, audio sharing with other AirPods models, and Find My app support in case you lose them – for the lowest ever price, it be worth buying these before they disappear.

After all, we're expecting the new AirPods to come in at a similar price to what the current models should cost officially, so if you want something for £50/$60 cheaper… who could blame you?