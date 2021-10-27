6 things I learnt when I went to see the new Range Rover at Land Rover HQ

The new Range Rover is finally here! It promises to define modern luxury, as well as provide more refinement and scope for personalisation than ever before. It is, without doubt, the most desirable Range Rover yet, mixing breathtaking design with the latest technology and seamless connectivity.

The 2022 Range Rover is powered by a suite of efficient mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains – with a pure-electric Range Rover set to join the line-up in 2024 – plus a choice of four, five or seven-seat interiors available across Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs. There really is a model for everyone.

Land Rover launched the new Range Rover at an event in London last night, but we were lucky enough to be invited to the brand's HQ in Gaydon a few weeks ago to look around the new SUV. Here are six of the most interesting things we learnt:

1. It's breathtakingly modernity

The fifth-generation Range Rover takes Land Rover’s modernist design philosophy to the next level, with a contemporary interpretation of its iconic profile to create the breathtaking new model.

The new Range Rover is defined by three lines that can trace their origins back through the generations; the falling roofline, strong waistline and rising sill line. These trademark lines combine with a characteristically short front overhang and a distinctive new boat-tail rear to create an elegant profile.

We think the new Range Rover is absolutely stunning – even better than these press images suggest.

2. It's more refined than ever

The new Range Rover is designed to deliver peerless refinement for every occupant, including those in the new third-row seats. By eliminating unwanted noises, vibrations and distractions – and reducing the cognitive load on the driver and passengers. Land Rover claims occupants will arrive at their destination feeling refreshed – even after the longest journeys.

The car features an Active Noise Cancellation system that monitors wheel vibrations, tyre noise and engine sounds transmitted into the cabin and generates a cancelling signal, which is played through the system’s 35 speakers. These include a pair of 60mm diameter speakers in the headrests. Land Rover claims it will create a similar effect to that of using high-end noise-cancelling headphones.

The Range Rover was the first luxury SUV to feature Electronic Air Suspension, in 1992, and the New Range Rover continues this pioneering approach with Dynamic Response Pro and pre-emptive suspension that uses eHorizon Navigation data to read the road ahead and prime the suspension to provide perfect responses.

The intelligent technology also works in conjunction with the Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist to smooth out body movements resulting from sudden changes in speed.

The new Range Rover is also the first Land Rover to feature power-assisted doors. All four passenger doors will open automatically for an elegant entry and exit.

3. It's truly innovate

The new Range Rover maintains its pioneering spirit with a raft of technologies.

For a start, the 2022 Range Rover integrates Amazon Alexa, using voice commands to reduce cognitive load and provide a sense of effortless modern luxury. Alexa allows you to manage everything from music track selection to navigation or phone contacts – all while keeping your hands on the wheel, and eyes on the road.

You can also check the news, weather or scheduled meetings, and even turn on your lights at home and connect to other Alexa-enabled devices.

Alexa works in addition to Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto and can be initiated either by saying “Alexa” or pressing the Alexa button on the central touchscreen. It does not need any phone or external device to operate.

The 13.1-inch curved, floating screen embodies the architectural lightness of the interior with a minimalist frame design. It provides intuitive control of all the major vehicle functions and is paired with convenient hard switches for climate control.

You've also got a semi-floating 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display behind the steering wheel. It features new high-definition graphics based around a three-panel layout that intuitively reflects the design of the Pivi Pro home screen.

Rear passengers can enjoy adjustable 11.4-inch HD touchscreens mounted on the rear of the front seatbacks, and, if you select Executive Class Rear Seats, you'll also get an eight-inch Rear Seat Touchscreen Controller mounted in the centre armrest to control the seating position and other features.

If all of that wasn't advanced enough for you, you can even control the new Range Rover from outside the vehicle using Remote Park Assist, which is operated using a smartphone app. It allows the luxury SUV to manoeuvre into and out of parking spaces while you monitor progress nearby – perfect for entering or leaving narrow city spaces or negotiating rural gates.

4. It's more efficient than ever

The new Range Rover provides electrified performance with a choice of new Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrains, the P440e and P510e, and the latest mild-hybrid (MHEV) Ingenium petrol and diesel engines.

A powerful new petrol flagship – the P530 Twin Turbo V8 – delivers increased refinement and performance and is 17 per cent more efficient than the previous Range Rover V8.

The new Extended-Range PHEVs combine Land Rover’s in-line six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 38.2kWh lithium-ion battery. Together, the powertrain provides up to 100km (62 miles) of near-silent pure-electric driving

The use of advanced eHorizon navigation data also allows the hybrid system to optimise energy usage across a journey, to provide a peaceful arrival at a destination on electric power, while also optimising EV usage for travel in low emissions zones.

The six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines feature 48-volt MHEV technology which harvests energy usually lost under deceleration and braking to boost fuel efficiency. The system’s belt-integrated starter motor ensures more responsive and refined operation of the stop-start system and provides extra assistance to the engine when accelerating.

5. SV takes personalisation to the next level

The New Range Rover SV will provide an even more luxurious interpretation of Range Rover, giving customers even more scope to create a truly individual vehicle.

Exclusive materials include lustrous plated metals, smooth ceramics, intricate mosaic marquetry and soft near-aniline leather, as well as sustainable non-leather Ultrafabrics.

6. A pure EV is coming

Spearheading Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy, a pure-electric model will join the family in 2024, bringing full-time zero tailpipe emission driving to the Range Rover for the first time.

The New Range Rover is available to order now, priced from £94,400 in the UK.

A First Edition will be available throughout the first year of production, based on the Autobiography and featuring a unique specification. It is exclusively available in a Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five exterior colours.

