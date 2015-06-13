10 movies and TV shows that get tech right 

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

To many film-makers, technology is a plot device. It's that thing that gets the script from A to B without really needing to explain how or why. Cinematic cheating, in other words.

There are far more dodgy hacking scenes, face-palming computer UIs and nonsense bits of tech than you can count in Hollywood films, and much more bad stuff than good. However, there are films out there that get it right: either by being realistic or just stepping back and thinking a bit more rather than just whacking in some gadgets to please the punters.

Are you a real tech fan? Here are the films and TV shows you need to check out.