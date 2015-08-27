By T3 Online
T3 Awards 2015: fashion meets tech in the Wearable Technology of the Year category
Keeping up with the smartwatch craze has never looked better
Wearable technology will be on the top of everyone's watch list this year, especially as Apple has finally entered the arena. Up against the sleek smartwatch we have the likes of Fitbit, Garmin and LG.
Will the Cupertino brand make a winning debut? Or will their more established rivals take the crown?
Apple's definitely made the smartwatch appeal to the mainstream in a way Pebble and Android Wear didn't.
Take the plunge and splash the cash, and you'll find you've got something you'll love to tinker with day after day - plus you'll be pulling your phone out of your pocket a lot less. But the Apple Watch is luxury over necessity - there's a lot to like, but nothing to love.
Read our Apple Watch review
If you can afford it, buy it. The Garmin 920XT delivers on nearly all fronts, and while it's larger in the size stakes than some rivals, you're getting a lot of technology in there. It's not for everyone, and runners who are more casual or more money-conscious should check out the 620 or the Polar M400 as lower-priced options with similar functionality. However, as a do-it-all fitness watch, the 920XT is right at the front of the pack.
Read our Garmin Forerunner 920XT review
The Fitbit Charge HR is a decent mix of accurate step-counting and a rather curious counting of everything else, in a stylish and discreet band. With an app and background ecosystem, it does an excellent job of making fitness "fun", or at least more fun than vomiting after doing shuttle runs under the watchful eye of the drill sergeant from 'An Office and a Gentleman' or 'Full Metal Jacket'.
The Fitbit Charge HR looks good, does its core job well and has a battery that lasts just long enough to not be annoying. The app is great, it syncs quickly and reliably, and is more sophisticated than a lot of other bands. It's also more useful and less riddled with things that are hugely frustrating. Fitness bands are on the whole imperfect, but luckily the Fitbit Surge HR is a step in the right direction.
Read our Fitbit Charge HR review
The LG G Watch Urbane has been made to directly rival the Apple Watch, and while both devices command high price tags, it's difficult to justify the cost versus the functionality provided.
There's no question the LG Watch Urbane is a great looking smartwatch, and it'll certainly draw the attention of your friends, but only if you can afford it.
Read our LG G Watch Urbane review
We were surprised how useful the Moto 360 turned out to be for everyday use, and we didn't encounter any of the battery issues that others have reported, getting a full 7 a.m. till 11 p.m. day with charge to spare.
Wrist alerts are weirdly compelling, as is the fitness aspect (strap excepted). Google Wear is clearly still in its infancy and Motorola's open source policy has left the ball very much in Google's court.
Read our Moto 360 review
There are plenty of good ideas here, and the core sleep and activity tracking are reasonably sound. It's a fairly slim, not unattractive device, too. The addition of smartphone alerts is appealing, though it does sap battery life on both the Basis Peak and your mobile.
With so many sensors packed into a far more attractive device than the Microsoft Band, the Basis Peak is highly impressive purely as a piece of tech.
Read our Basis Peak review
