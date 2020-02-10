The best Philips Hue Lightstrip deals for June 2020

If you're after the best Philips Hue Lightstrip deals, we're only too happy to oblige: the lightstrips offered under the Philips Hue brand are some of our favourites: versatile, simple to use, and capable of changing between millions of colours at the tap of an app. We've scoured the web to bring you the very best deals right here.

Thanks to their sticky-tape undercoating, these strips can be placed anywhere you want really (or maybe you'd prefer to keep moving them around the house from time to time). From breakfast bars to tables, TVs to mirrors, they look fantastic wherever you put them, and can be cut to fit.

To get started (after getting a Philips Hue Bridge or Starter Kit), you'll want to pick up the base lightstrip, known nowadays as Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus. It's 6ft (1.82m) long in the States and two metres in the UK (apparently the US didn't need those last 18 centimetres).

Prices for that lightstrip are directly below, and then we'll tell you about extensions below those deals. If you want to see the latest price on other Philips Hue products we've got you covered there too.

It is a great time of year to be shopping for Philips Hue Lightstrip deals. That's because they're often discounted as rival online stores try to compete in the Winter Holiday sales, so if you do your research well and shop around then these nifty smart lights can be picked up for some very low price points at the moment.

Best Philips Hue Lightstrip for February 2020 deals

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus

Philips Hue Lightstrip Extension

This is important, you need to buy the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus (see above) before buying these Lightstrip extensions, so don't think you can save a bit of money by going for these instead.

Make sure you're buying an actual lightstrip extension rather than a lightstrip cable extension too. The cable extension is just a cable, and doesn't include any lighting whatsoever. This cable sometimes sneaks into search results for shoppers looking for extra lights to add to an existing lightstrip. Apologies if these pop up in our comparison charts below, we'll try to keep them out.

In terms of length, the Philips Hue Lightstrip Extension lengths varies in the US and UK again. US Philips Hue customers get a 3ft (91cm), while UK customers can feel smug with a whole metre. Why, Philips? Why?

Philips Hue Colour Outdoor Lightstrip

Last but not least, you can now buy Philips Hue Lightstrips in outdoor form as well – 5 metres of weatherproofed lighting that you can control just as easily as the lights inside your home with the aid of the Philips Hue Bridge.

Perfect for those summer barbeques, the lights work with Alexa, Google Assistant and HomeKit, like the rest of the Hue range, so you've got plenty of options to pick from when it comes to changing colours.