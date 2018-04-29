The best inflatable tents 2018: Don’t feel deflated with these inflatable tents

There’s nothing worse than getting to your camping spot and struggling for the best part of an hour to pitch your tent only to find the last pole is missing.

Whether you've had a long day of hiking or you just want more drinking time when you arrive at the festival, an inflatable tent seems like the much easier and more efficient choice when it comes to camping.

Inflatable tents are actually far more robust than they might sound, not to mention lightweight due to the lack of poles, which makes them a popular choice for backpackers.

These are the best tents (with poles)

The best backpacking tents (small and light)

(small and light) You'll need the best sleeping bag to go with your tent

How to choose the best inflatable tent

When choosing the right inflatable tent for you, you have similar considerations to that of buying a pole tent: how many people it sleeps, whether you can stand up inside, and whether it has mosquito netting, for example.

Ventilation isn’t so much of a problem with a traditional tent, but inflatable tents have been found to be a little more restrictive. Make sure the tent has a suitable air vent to allow generous air flow through the tent, enough for the number of people it's capable of sleeping, especially if camping during the summer.

If you’re concerned about bad weather sweeping your tent off into the hills, you needn’t be. In actual fact, inflatable tents tend to hold up better in rough conditions, as you won’t have to worry about poles collapsing on you. The tent will still be fixed down with pegs and guy ropes, just like a traditional tent.

We’ve picked out some of the best inflatable tents for all types of camping adventures, so whether you’re off on a backpacking adventure or just heading to your favourite music festival this summer, make your life easier with one of our recommended products (just don’t forget to take the pump with you!).

1. Outwell Phantom 5SA A large tent for family camping trips Specifications Best for: Family camping Sleeps: 5 No. Of bedrooms: 2 Material: Polyester, polyethylene & Steel Reasons to buy + Inflates in minutes + Waterproof Reasons to avoid - The most expensive on the list Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Serious family campers can make their annual adventures a little less stressful with this inflatable five person tent that can be pumped up in a matter of minutes. It is designed to battle the harsh British weather, with a waterproof flysheet and integrated waterproof ground sheet to ensure no leaks during your stay.

The two bedrooms mean kids and parents get their privacy and this inflatable tent also has plenty of zip-up windows, so you can expect to breathe easy even on those warm summer nights. It’s pricey, but if you’re a family that go camping regularly then you can expect this tent to serve you well and leave you more time for relaxing.

2. Vango Odyssey Air 500 A durable tent that’s quick to pitch Specifications Best for: Durability Sleeps: 5 No. Of bedrooms: 2 Material: Polyester Reasons to buy + Stand up height + Full mesh doors for breathability Reasons to avoid - A little bit of a squeeze for 5 people Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Whether attending a festival or going on a hiking trip, the Vango Odyssey is designed with a strong and sturdy structure that can be pumped up in around 10 minutes. It is almost half the size of the Outwell Phantom but can still sleep five people (although it might be a little bit of a squeeze).

It has a room divider for some mild privacy but the full mesh doors ensure you’ll still get fluid airflow throughout the tent. It is stand-up height so there will be no worries about getting in and out and it is said to hold up well in windy weather.

3. Berghaus Air 4 XL A versatile tent to adjust to your needs Specifications Best for: Home away from home Sleeps: 4 No. Of bedrooms: 4 Material: Polyester Reasons to buy + Adjustable interior walls + Spacious Reasons to avoid - Unnecessarily large for four people Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Berghaus Air 4 XL boasts a generous amount of space so if you really like your privacy you’ll be pleased to know you can adjust the interior walls to create up to four bedrooms in this tent.

On the other hand, we think that with this much room, you could definitely fit a few more than four bodies in here, and you have the versatility to be able to adjust the tent to your needs. It has plenty of windows with curtains so you can really make yourself feel at home in this one if camping for long periods of time.

4. Vango Taiga 600XL Sleep well in this comfy, insulated tent Specifications Best for: A good night’s sleep Sleeps: 6 No. Of bedrooms: 3 Material: Polyester Reasons to buy + Blackout inner + Comfortably fits a family Reasons to avoid - Gets quite hot Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Vango Taiga 600XL is a tent that you can really get comfy in, so if you’re planning on a long camping trip, users recommend this tent for its all-round ease of use.

It features three bedrooms, so you can easily create a space for the kids and a living area for the whole family, and the interior has darker material that is designed to block out bright light so you can expect to have a good night’s sleep and a lie in if you fancy it!

The only thing users do mention is that this tent can get quite hot when at full capacity.

5. Coleman FastPitch Air Valdes Tent Spacious without taking up too much pitch space Specifications Best for: Festivals Sleeps: 4 No. Of bedrooms: 2 Material: Polyester & TPU Reasons to buy + Blackout bedrooms + Doesn’t take up too much space Reasons to avoid - A little fiddly to unzip Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

When attending a festival, you don’t want to be those people that have rocked up with a huge tent taking up about four pitch spaces, and to be honest, you don’t need to be. This four person inflatable tent is roomy and features two bedrooms with blackout technology which we think you’ll appreciate during those hungover mornings.

The zips are said to be a little fiddly, but this is only a minor issue. The tent is waterproof and easy to pack away so you don’t have to faff about at the end of the weekend when you just want to get home to bed.

6. Kelty Mach Air Pitch Tent A compact and cosy tent for couples camping Specifications Best for: Couples Sleeps: 4 No. Of bedrooms: 1 Material: Polyester Reasons to buy + Quiet zippers + Warm Reasons to avoid - Sleeps more like two than four Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you want a compact tent that’s quick and easy to inflate, then this four person tent will get the job done nicely. Users have said its good for occasional use, but it doesn’t feel like it would hold up too well in really rough weather, so if you’re a frequent camper you may want to choose something more robust like the Vango Odyssey.

The tent features storage pockets so you can keep the vestibule organised, and the zips don’t make an awful lot of sound so if you’re one to get up in the night you won’t disturb your partner.