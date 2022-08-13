3 reasons why I’d buy the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After a good few years of waiting, Sennheiser has finally updated its most popular range of over-ear headphones with the introduction of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless.

Improvements across the board place them a step above their predecessors and yet the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless actually cost significantly less at launch, setting you back $350 in the US and £300 in the UK, as opposed to the eye-watering amount of $400 / £350 for the 3rd generation.

You'll be able to buy them from the 23rd August 2022, but I've been lucky enough to try them out ahead of time and in doing so, I realised that I would actually buy these headphones - here are 3 reasons why I think they'll be some of the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy.

1. Superior sound quality

Sennheiser is well accomplished when it comes to audio quality and the Momentum 4 Wireless are a prime example of that. Boasting clear-cut, killer sound, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless certainly hold their own up against rivals like the Bose QuietComfort 45.

Whatever you're into, the sound comes across as rich, impactful and precise but what's more, is that you can tweak it to better suit you through the three-band equaliser in the Sennheiser Smart Control smartphone app.

Audiophiles might be looking for more detailed control but most people will get what they need from that, and if you're not too sure then there are also 6 preset sound modes to choose from depending on what you're listening to, including Rock, Pop, Dance, Hip Hop, Classical and Movie.

2. Top-tier noise cancelling

Adaptive noise cancellation is a new must-have feature when it comes to premium cans and these do that very well, adjusting themselves automatically depending on your surroundings.

When I tried them out I found they could block out the outside world almost entirely, I couldn't hear the sound of road traffic nor did any office chatter bother me. In fact, I didn't even realise my laptop was playing a video out loud because the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones have such good ANC. They'll be the ideal travel companion.

Of course, you may not always want to be completely separated from what's going on around you, in which case you can actually adjust the noise cancelling along a sliding scale in the app right through to a transparency mode that boosts outside noise and balances it with your tunes.

3. Incredible battery life

One of the biggest reasons to buy these headphones is their battery life. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless pack in a huge 60 hours of listening time with noise cancelling switched on.

When you compare that to other headphones, you'll see why that's so impressive. The Apple AirPods Max offer about 20 hours of music, while the Sony WH-1000XM5 claim to last about 30 hours. Sennheiser's equivalents give you more than those two pairs combined!

You'll rarely have to plug them in and when you do, they'll only take a couple of hours to recharge. If you've run out of time and only have them hooked up to power for 5 minutes, they'll get 4 hours of use which is very handy as well.

You'll be able to buy the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless from the 23rd of August 2022, they're available for pre-order right now direct from Sennheiser.

