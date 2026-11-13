A fitness expert says this overlooked exercise could help protect your bones as you get older, and it's so simple you can do it while making your morning cup of tea

It's never too early to start thinking about your bone health. In fact, most of us don't think much about it until we're older or, worse, until something goes wrong.

Worryingly, bone loss can be a pretty silent problem. Unless you've had a DEXA scan, which measures bone mineral density, or happen to own a pair of X-ray vision glasses (yes, I've been watching far too many futuristic sci-fi films), you probably have very little idea what's happening beneath the surface.

We spend plenty of time worrying about building muscle, staying mobile and eating the right foods. But what about the bones holding everything together? They need looking after, too.

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The good news is that you don't necessarily need a gym membership, expensive equipment or an elaborate workout routine to start giving your bones a little extra attention.

In fact, according to Steve Powell, Director of Training and Education at Power Plate, there's one simple movement you can weave into your life, and you can even do it while waiting for the kettle to boil.

It's called the heel drop, and while it might not look like much, there's more going on than you might think.

Why heel drops could help strengthen your bones

According to Powell, heel drops are a form of "low-level plyometric exercise that introduces a small, controlled impact through the lower body."

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Unlike a traditional calf raise, where you slowly lower your heels back toward the floor, heel drops involve rising onto your toes before letting your heels drop a little more briskly.

That brief impact introduces a mechanical load through your feet and legs, giving your bones a different stimulus than simply standing or walking, which is important because bones, like muscles, respond to the demands we place on them.

When your heels strike the ground, that brief impact creates a loading stimulus through your feet and legs, encouraging your bones to adapt to the demands placed on them.

And it’s not just anecdotal evidence that suggests heel drops work. One study involving 44 postmenopausal women found that heel drops generated forces equivalent to around 2.5–3 times body weight.

How to do heel drops

You don't need any equipment for this one, although having a kitchen worktop or study chair nearby is useful if you need a little support.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart on a firm, flat surface, close to a sturdy worktop or handrail.

Slowly rise onto the balls of your feet, lifting your heels away from the floor.

Lower your heels more briskly than you would during a traditional calf raise, making contact with the floor in a controlled way rather than crashing down.

Reset your posture and repeat, keeping the movement comfortable and controlled rather than focusing on force.

Powell suggests starting with 10–20 repetitions and gradually building towards 50 as your strength and confidence improve.

Top tip: Aim for a slightly quicker, controlled lowering phase to add impact without sacrificing balance or comfort. You can wear shoes or perform them barefoot; whichever feels more comfortable.

Can heel drops really make a difference?

Heel drops might not transform your bone density overnight, but they can add a little extra weight-bearing movement to your day without a trip to the gym.

The key, however, is remembering that maintaining strong bones is about challenging your body consistently and progressively, and the earlier we start building that foundation, the better.

Because as Powell explains, bone health "shouldn't be something we only think about once there's already a problem."

Bones adapt far more slowly than muscles, and most of us reach peak bone mass by our early thirties. So, as we get older, the goal is to slow bone loss and, where possible, maintain or improve bone strength through regular, progressive exercise.