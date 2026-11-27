Reaching your seventies might be a time to slow down for some people. But not for Mark Sisson. The 73-year-old American fitness author, food blogger, and former distance runner and triathlete (Ironman, even!) competitor shows no signs of putting his feet up just yet.

“Most of my fitness routine is built around walking, strength training and staying active every day, but occasionally challenging yourself with a hard effort like riding a fat bike (highly inflated tyre bike) on the beach helps maintain resilience, aerobic capacity and mental toughness,” he says.

But one thing that really caught our attention was his approach to working out, and something called “exercise snacking”.

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Don’t over-complicate fitness

Whether you're 17 or 70, Sisson believes most of your daily movement should be manageable, consistent and, well, just a huge part of everyday life, with a dose of strength training and sprints sprinkled in along the way.

As he puts it, we've made fitness too complicated. Instead, walk more, find “an exercise that feels like play,” and keep doing it for the rest of your life.

And you don't necessarily need one mammoth-long session to make exercise count. Shorter sessions spread throughout your day can be an effective way to stay active, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is exactly what Sisson demonstrates in a recent Instagram post, where he shows how he can squeeze an impressive 175 press-ups into his day using – wait for it – his kitchen counter.

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“One strategy that I've used quite effectively is to bang out five sets of 35 press-ups, bench press-ups in my house,” he explains.

“I have a kitchen counter. I don't get down and do the full push-up, but I might lean against the counter and do 35 or 40 or 50 of those five times in a day.”

And here's the clever part. Rather than completing all five sets in one workout, Sisson spreads them throughout the day.

“Not five times in 20 minutes, but five times over the course of a day. So I might have an hour's rest in between them, and that's a very efficient and effective way of getting a workout done without having to go to the gym, but giving you sort of a complete recovery in between sets.”

How to do incline press-ups

If you thought press-ups meant getting down on the floor and pushing your entire body weight up and down, think again. For many, they're no easy task.

Incline press-ups work the same major upper-body muscles as traditional press-ups, and are one of the “most effective full-body movements you can do,” says Sisson.

“They build strength in your chest, shoulders, triceps, core and even your glutes if you’re doing them right.”

But by placing your hands on an elevated surface, such as a kitchen counter, you're reducing the amount of body weight you need to lift.

This makes them a more accessible option for beginners, older adults or anyone who struggles with traditional floor press-ups.

“No gym, no gear… it’s a timeless exercise that delivers, no matter your age.”

Stand facing a sturdy kitchen counter and place your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Walk your feet backwards until your body forms a straight line from your head to your heels.

Keeping your core engaged, bend your elbows and slowly lower your chest towards the counter.

Push through your palms to return to the starting position, keeping your body straight throughout.

The higher the surface, the easier the exercise generally becomes. So if you're new to press-ups, start with a kitchen counter or another secure, elevated surface before gradually progressing to a lower incline, and even to the floor, once you feel ready.

And while Sisson might comfortably perform 35 to 50 repetitions at a time, there's no need to match his numbers. Start with a manageable number of repetitions, focus on good form and build up gradually as your strength improves.

The benefit of “exercise snacking”

What makes Sisson's approach particularly interesting is the way he fits it into his day.

Sometimes referred to as exercise snacking or micro workouts, the idea is to break your activity into smaller chunks throughout the day.

You might not have 45 minutes to spare for a gym session, but could you find a couple of minutes to do some press-ups while waiting for the kettle to boil, or while the kids get their shoes on?

And if you're particularly short on time, Sisson suggests another approach: “You can use myo-reps – short bursts of near-failure sets with brief rests – to get an effective workout in minutes.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Short bouts of movement can add up to your daily activity, and consistent resistance exercises can help build or maintain strength.

Of course, doing a few press-ups throughout the day isn't necessarily a replacement for a balanced strength-training programme.

You'll still want to do “a couple of strength sessions per week,” as he puts it, but to make upper-body exercise part of everyday life, Sisson's approach is worth considering.

“It's about building a body that's ready for life,” he says. “That means moving in ways that challenge you, yes, but also finding things that feel fun, playful and sustainable.”