If you're still doing hundreds of crunches in the hope of getting a flatter stomach, I've got news. While crunches certainly have their place, they're not the golden ticket to a six-pack abs.

And, contrary to what your social media feeds might have you believe, no amount of crunching will magically melt away belly fat, simply because you can't spot-reduce fat.

What you can do, however, is strengthen the muscles underneath the belly fat, and that's where a good core workout comes in.

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What’s a strong core?

Your core includes the muscles around your abdomen, lower back and pelvis, all working together to keep you stable and help you move efficiently.

Core conditioning can improve posture and support your performance in other workouts, too, as well as helping you build the strength and stability needed for everyday movement.

And while there's nothing wrong with a traditional crunch, I'm a big fan of mixing things up, especially if my clients can't do them.

There's nothing worse than feeling like a failure, and my job is to lift them up and inspire them, which is why I'll usually choose a plank over a crunch in my sessions.

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Planks are one of my favourite ways to challenge the core because they demand stability while recruiting other muscles, including your shoulders and glutes.

Better still, you don't have to hold a plank for what feels like an eternity. By adding a few variations, you can challenge your core in different ways, without doing hundreds of reps.

So, if your usual ab workout involves endless crunches, why not try these plank moves instead?

Because, as Vita Sidorkina-Morabito, founder of The Core, says, “dynamic plank variations hit completely different than crunches.”

How to do this workout

For this workout, do all the exercises in order, one after the other. Rest 15 seconds between each exercise and 60-90 seconds between rounds. Aim for two rounds minimum, three if possible.

And as a reminder, try not to hold your breath when the moves get hard. Instead, focus on your breathing to fully engage those core muscles and get through each rep. So grab your mat; here's your workout:

High plank

Time: 45 seconds

Start in a press-up position, with your hands under your shoulders and your legs straight behind you. Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, squeezing your glutes and keeping your tummy tight. Try not to let your hips sag or your bottom lift towards the ceiling.

Twisting knee tap plank

Time: 45 seconds

Start on your hands and knees, in a tabletop position. From here, engage your core and lift your knees a few inches off the floor. Twist your knees toward your right elbow, then back to the middle, and over toward your left elbow. Keep twisting through your waist as you move seamlessly from side to side.

Shoulder tap plank

Time: 45 seconds

Get into a high plank, but this time take your feet a little wider apart for balance. Lift one hand and tap your opposite shoulder, then place it back down and switch sides. The trick is to keep your hips as still as possible.

Bear crawl

Time: 45 seconds

Start on your hands and knees, then tuck your toes under and lift your knees just off the floor. From here, crawl forwards, moving your opposite hand and foot together. Keep your bottom low and take one small step forward, then reverse the movement to return to the middle.

Forward reach plank

Time: 45 seconds

Start in your high plank, but this time reach one arm straight out in front of you. Place it back down and repeat with the other arm. Try to avoid rocking side to side as you reach—or lifting your bottom too high. You can also widen your feet if you need a little more stability.

Bear plank

Time: 45 seconds

Start on all fours, with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Tuck your toes under and hover your knees a few centimetres above the floor. Hold here, keeping your back flat and your tummy tight.