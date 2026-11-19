A brand better known for hand sanitiser and lip balm has stripped Altra's carbon-plated super shoe of almost every logo, creating one of the strangest running collaborations of 2026
The limited-edition Vanish Carbon 3 takes minimalism to an entirely new level
Running shoe collaborations are getting increasingly adventurous, but Altra's latest partnership might be one of the most unexpected I've seen this year.
The American running brand has joined forces with OEM, a Los Angeles-based healthcare and wellness company better known for making hand sanitiser and lip balm, to create an almost completely white version of its flagship carbon-plated racing shoe.
The OEM + Altra Vanish Carbon 3 is a limited-edition release that strips away virtually every recognisable design element, including Altra's distinctive side logo, leaving behind a remarkably clean-looking silhouette.
It's certainly a departure from the brightly coloured super shoes we're used to seeing on marathon starting lines, although the technology underneath remains decidedly performance-focused.
A blank slate with a carbon plate
OEM, which stands for On Earth Momentarily, was founded by Ceilidh MacLeod and Shun Kinoshita.
The company's products are characterised by understated packaging and an unusually considered approach to everyday healthcare.
For the Altra collaboration, the founders drew inspiration from the Japanese concept of *ma* (間), which describes the space or pause between things.
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The idea was to remove unnecessary visual distractions and allow the experience of running to take precedence over the shoe's appearance.
"Our first shoe with Altra begins with emptiness," explain MacLeod and Kinoshita. "Not emptiness as absence, but as potential. We wanted the experience to begin with the body and what you feel, rather than what you see."
The resulting design features an all-white engineered mesh upper and a similarly pale midsole.
Even the branding has been reduced to barely visible markings, with a subtle dotted OEM logo appearing on the heel and outsole.
Announced a few months ago, the Vanish Carbon 3 uses the brand's FAST RCE supercritical PEBA foam, paired with a patent-pending split-toe carbon plate.
It has a 40mm stack under the heel with a 4mm drop and features the brand’s Racing FootShape design, which retains additional room around the toes.
The shoe weighs a claimed 220g and, based on the published specifications, the collaboration appears to be a purely aesthetic reinterpretation rather than a performance update.
"OEM took that idea and cleared everything else out of the way," says Altra Brand President Jen McLaren. "It's the most Altra shoe we've ever made, and it barely says Altra on it."
The OEM + Altra Vanish Carbon 3 launched on 17 November in limited quantities, priced at $270, a $30 premium over the standard model. It's available through OEM and Altra US. UK, EU and AU pricing has yet to be confirmed.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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