Nike has offered a first look at the Vaporfly 5, and it's fair to say the next generation of its legendary racing shoe looks quite different from its predecessors.

Announced as the Vaporfly approaches its tenth anniversary, the new running shoe introduces an entirely redesigned midsole and a wave-shaped carbon-fibre plate, among other updates.

Nike describes it as the fastest and most aggressive expression of the Vaporfly yet, with a particular focus on runners racing distances from 5K to the half marathon.

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It features a fluorescent upper and a dramatically sculpted midsole that give the Vaporfly 5 an almost experimental appearance, which feels appropriate given the shoe's history.

A new kind of bounce

When the original Vaporfly arrived, it helped usher in the era of carbon-plated racing shoes, transforming expectations around running economy and race-day performance.

Nearly a decade later, the biggest technical change is an entirely new midsole system that combines two versions of Nike's ZoomX foam with a redesigned carbon-fibre Flyplate.

(Image credit: Nike)

Positioned above the plate is ZoomX LT, a new lightweight compound that Nike claims is 17% lighter than standard ZoomX while delivering 8% more energy return.

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This is the same foam featured in the new Alphafly 4, which is part of the brand’s updated race day lineup.

Sitting below the ZoomX LT and above the traditional ZoomX is the new wave-shaped Flyplate.

It is said to represent a significant departure from the more conventional plate geometry used in earlier Vaporfly models.

(Image credit: Nike)

According to Nike, the plate starts lower in the heel before gradually rising through the midfoot, creating a spring-like sensation beneath the arch.

A cutout in the midsole allows the plate to flex and rebound with less interference from the surrounding foam. The plate also extends further towards the toe to encourage a more propulsive toe-off.

Nike says the redesigned system provides additional cushioning while retaining the Vaporfly 4's heel-to-toe offset, although the company hasn't yet released full specifications for the new model.

Everything unnecessary has gone

Weight reduction was apparently one of the development team's biggest priorities, with Nike revisiting almost every component of the shoe.

The upper uses a new seamless Vapor Mesh construction designed to provide a soft, breathable, sock-like fit, something we’re used to from Nike’s racing shoes.

The tongue has been simplified, too, and the shoes also include a moulded ZoomX sockliner and a thin GOATEK rubber outsole.

(Image credit: Nike)

This outsole was recently announced in one of the more exciting trail running shoes under the brand’s outdoorsy sub-brand, ACG.

While the Alphafly continues to occupy a prominent position in the brand's marathon-focused lineup, the Vaporfly 5 is being positioned primarily as a speed-focused option for shorter races.

That doesn't necessarily mean it won't be suitable for marathons, but the emphasis on 5K-to-half-marathon performance suggests Nike is giving runners more specialised choices rather than expecting one supershoe to do everything.

The Vaporfly 5 is still officially a prototype, and Nike says the finished shoe will become available in autumn 2027. Pricing and detailed specifications have yet to be announced.

Find out more at Nike.