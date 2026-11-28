Black Friday has made one of the most famous road racing shoes considerably more accessible, thanks to a generous discount code at SportsShoes.

Shop Sportshoes.com’s Black Friday sale

The retailer has already knocked 50% off the Nike Vaporfly 4, bringing the price down to £119.99, but you can save an additional 25% by entering the code BF2026 at checkout.

Save 63% Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 4: was £239.99 now £89.99 at SportsShoes Nike's lightweight road racing shoe combines responsive ZoomX foam with a full-length carbon-fibre Flyplate for a propulsive ride. Designed for chasing personal bests over distances from 5K to the marathon, the Vaporfly 4 is now £150 cheaper with the code BF2026.

I've checked that the code works on the Bright Crimson/Mint Foam colourway in a UK size 10, bringing the price down to an astonishing £89.99.

That's £150 off the original asking price and well below what you'd expect to pay for a decent pair of daily running shoes today

The Vaporfly family arguably did more to popularise carbon-plated running shoes than any other footwear franchise.

It changed what runners expect from their race-day trainers and prompted virtually every major running brand to develop its own supershoe.

The fourth-generation Vaporfly retains the winning combination of Nike's bouncy ZoomX foam and a full-length carbon-fibre plate, but in an even lighter package than its predecessor.

Weighing approximately 190g in a men's UK size 9, the shoe features a 6mm heel-to-toe drop and a more steeply angled Flyplate than the Vaporfly 3.

Nike might not position the Vaporfly as a marathon racer anymore, but it is the OG marathon PB shoe that helped many athletes break through previously unfathomable times over the 26.2 miles.

At this price, you could even justify using the shoes for some of your faster training sessions (blasphemy!) rather than saving them exclusively for race day.

With spring marathon training about to get underway for thousands of runners across the UK, I can think of few better running-related Black Friday purchases.

Just remember to enter the discount code before checking out, as the extra £30 saving isn't reflected in the advertised price.