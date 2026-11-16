Nike has spent the past few years refining its running shoes with increasingly sophisticated foams, carbon plates and redesigned Air Zoom units.

Now, the sportswear giant is turning its attention to how it makes Air cushioning in the first place.

The company just announced Tuned Air, a new manufacturing process developed over the past decade that promises greater control over how its famous air-filled units are made and perform.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

And given that Air has been a defining feature of Nike footwear since the original Tailwind arrived in 1978, that's potentially a pretty big deal.

A breath of fresh Air

Traditionally, Nike Air units have relied on internal supports and welded sections to maintain their shape.

These structures help determine how the cushioning behaves underfoot, but they also limit what engineers can do with it.

Tuned Air takes a different approach. It uses digitally printed patterns and a proprietary lamination process to control exactly where the materials inside an Air unit bond together.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Nike)

This allows Nike to create complex internal shapes without relying on the same mechanical structures and gives engineers more freedom to adjust cushioning and stability.

Nike says the process also makes it easier to deliver a consistent ride across different shoe sizes, something that has historically been difficult with air-filled cushioning.

Better still, Nike claims the average time needed to develop new Air units has fallen by 70% (!), with prototypes that previously took three weeks now produced in three days.

Nike's next chapter

I first became aware of Nike’s ambition to revitalise its oldest technology at the brand’s Form Follows Motion exhibition in 2024.

At the time, the company's VP of Footwear Innovation, Tony Bignell, told me that Air remained central to its performance ambitions because of its energy-return properties.

Earlier this year, at Nike's Unlimited Air exhibition in Milan, the company demonstrated how it was taking the technology beyond footwear in the shape of the stunning Air Milano Jacket.

(Image credit: Nike)

Now, Tuned Air brings the focus back to what's happening underfoot.

Nike says early testers, including elite runners and recreational athletes, have responded positively to the new cushioning, describing the sensation as responsive yet cloud-like.

Of course, we'll have to see how those claims translate into a finished running shoe, especially considering how advanced Nike's existing Air Zoom technology has become.

The first Tuned Air running shoes are expected in late 2027, with basketball and other sports following in 2028. Nike hasn't revealed any product names or pricing yet.

Read more about the technology at Nike.