Of all the people I expected to be dishing out marathon training advice on Instagram, Colin Farrell wasn't particularly high on my list.

However, the Hollywood star has shared some surprisingly sound running wisdom, peppered with the sort of humour you'd expect from the Irish actor.

Farrell, who is no stranger to long-distance running, completed his first marathon in Brisbane in 2021 in a respectable three hours, 53 minutes and 14 seconds.

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He then took on the Dublin Marathon in 2024 to raise money for charity alongside his friend Emma Fogarty.

Their friendship and marathon journey are also the subject of the recently released documentary The Slightest Touch.

In a recent Instagram video, Farrell shared his top tips for anyone contemplating the distance, starting with arguably the most important advice any experienced marathon runner can offer.

"Don't do anything on the day that you haven't already tried," he says, referring to everything from energy gels and food to running shoes.

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It sounds obvious, but the temptation to break out a shiny new pair of carbon-plated running shoes or experiment with different nutrition products on race day can be difficult to resist. Your longest training runs are precisely when you should be ironing out those issues.

The day is the celebration

Farrell also recalls a conversation with John Volanthen, the British cave diver and endurance runner he portrayed in Thirteen Lives, around the time of his first marathon.

Volanthen told him that there was a certain amount of pain involved in running a marathon. The question was whether he wanted to experience it during the preparation or on race day.

"It's the preparation for it, that's the killer, and the day is the celebration," Farrell explains. As someone who is currently training for the Tokyo Marathon, I couldn't agree more.

The months of training, early starts and increasingly lengthy Sunday runs require considerably more commitment than turning up at the start line and soaking up the atmosphere alongside thousands of other runners.

Farrell also advises against eating curry before a marathon, although his attitude towards nutrition seems considerably more relaxed outside the immediate run-up to a race.

"It's one of the reasons I run, so I can eat shit," he jokes.

Perhaps the most compelling part of Farrell's message, though, is his encouragement to anyone considering signing up for their first marathon.

He reckons that if completing a marathon doesn't rank among the ten best days of your life, you've probably lived an extraordinarily joyful and adventurous life.

If you've been on the fence about signing up for a marathon in 2027, there are worse people to take inspiration from than Colin Farrell.

You watch The Slightest Touch on HBO Max.