ASICS has unveiled the Trabuco Max 6, the latest version of its highly cushioned trail running shoe.

It introduces an entirely new midsole construction designed to make long-distance off-road running more comfortable.

The FF LUXE PLUS is a new cushioning compound that ASICS only recently introduced with the GEL-Nimbus 29.

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It's the first time the foam has appeared in the brand's trail running shoe, and ASICS has paired it with another cushioning technology to create what it claims is a softer, more responsive ride.

Interestingly, ASICS has managed to make the Trabuco Max 6 lighter despite increasing the stack height.

The men's version weighs 297g, down from 302g, while the women's model drops from 264g to 261g.

The heel stack has also grown by 1.5mm, with the heel-to-toe drop increasing from 5mm to 6mm.

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A softer landing off-road

The Trabuco Max 6 uses a dual-layer midsole that places FF LUXE PLUS directly beneath the foot, with FF BLAST MAX foam underneath and wrapping around the sides.

The softer FF LUXE PLUS sits directly beneath the foot, with FF BLAST MAX providing the supporting structure.

(Image credit: ASICS)

This combination is intended to deliver the plush sensation associated with ASICS' premium road-running shoes while maintaining enough responsiveness and stability to handle uneven ground.

ASICS has also redesigned the fit, giving the forefoot additional room for natural toe splay while keeping the midfoot securely in place.

According to Magdalena Gassebner, Product Manager, Performance Running Footwear at ASICS, the changes reflect feedback from runners who want their shoes to remain comfortable after several hours on the trails.

The updated engineered mesh upper should improve breathability, while the ASICSGRIP outsole features 3.5mm multidirectional lugs designed to provide traction on climbs and descents.

The outsole specifications are pretty much the same as the previous generation.

When the going gets rough

Alongside the Max 6, ASICS has also introduced the Trabuco 15, which takes a more traditional approach to trail running.

Designed for everyday use on technical terrain, it retains FF BLAST MAX cushioning but adds a dedicated rock protection plate beneath the foot.

(Image credit: ASICS)

The outsole features deeper 4mm lugs, while a redesigned engineered mesh upper and asymmetrical toe cap aim to improve protection and durability.

The ASICS Trabuco Max 6 and Trabuco 15 are now available in selected markets, priced at €180 and €160, respectively. Official UK, US and EU pricing has yet to be confirmed.

Visit ASICS for more information.