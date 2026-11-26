ASICS has announced the latest iteration of one of its longest-serving running shoes, the GEL-CUMULUS 29, and, strangely, the Japanese sportswear giant has made some serious changes to its dependable daily trainer ahead of its 30th anniversary.

As is customary, the new CUMULUS follows the recent unveiling of the GEL-NIMBUS 29, which launched a month ago.

The biggest news is the introduction of FF LUXE foam, a new midsole material that debuted in the aforementioned NIMBUS and subsequently was featured in the Trabuco Max 6 trail running shoes.

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ASICS has increased the stack height by 2mm compared with its predecessor while retaining the familiar 8mm heel-to-toe drop.

The brand's PureGEL technology sits underneath the heel to help absorb impact and soften landings.

Back on solid ground

ASICS is moving away from the previous generation's FluidRide outsole in favour of a full rubber construction, which combines AHAR LO and AHARPLUS compounds.

(Image credit: ASICS)

It's an interesting development at a time when many running shoe manufacturers are trying to minimise the amount of rubber underneath their trainers to reduce weight.

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For a shoe designed to clock up hundreds of miles during a marathon training block, however, outsole longevity is arguably more important than shaving a few grams off the overall weight.

The GEL-CUMULUS 29 features an engineered mesh upper with a more traditional padded tongue, and an OrthoLite sockliner.

(Image credit: ASICS)

The design also shares some DNA with the new GEL-NIMBUS 29, although ASICS says the Cumulus takes its visual inspiration from lower-floating clouds, reflecting a more grounded running experience than its premium stablemate.

“Reaching the 29th generation reflects the trust runners have placed in the GEL-CUMULUS series over many years,” says Chris Brown, Manager of Global Product, Performance Running Footwear at ASICS.

(Image credit: ASICS)

“With new FF LUXE foam, increased cushioning and a full rubber outsole, the GEL-CUMULUS 29 shoe offers an even more comfortable experience while retaining the familiar character that has made the series so versatile.”

ASICS puts the carbon footprint of the new running shoes at 12kg CO₂e per pair.

The ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 29 will be available globally from 1 January 2027 at ASICS for €150. UK, US and AU prices and availability TBC.