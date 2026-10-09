The North Face's legendary Nuptse jacket gets a clever Pertex upgrade and two looks for the price of one

Few jackets have made the leap from mountain expeditions to streetwear quite as successfully as The North Face's Nuptse.

Originally introduced in 1992, the distinctive puffer has become one of the most recognisable pieces of outerwear in the world, embraced by everyone from mountaineers to hip-hop royalty.

And although its signature boxy silhouette has remained largely unchanged for more than three decades, The North Face isn't afraid to experiment with the formula.

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(Image credit: The North Face)

The latest example is the new Pertex Nuptse Reversible Jacket, which combines the familiar design with upgraded technical materials and a clever two-in-one construction.

Part of the brand's Autumn/Winter 2026 Ever Icons collection, the jacket celebrates The North Face's 60th anniversary by giving one of its most famous designs a fresh twist.

Two sides to every story

The biggest selling point of the new Pertex Nuptse is, unsurprisingly, its reversible construction.

One side features the familiar quilted baffles that have defined the Nuptse since the early 1990s, while the other has a smoother, matte finish that gives the jacket a more understated appearance.

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Inside... (Image credit: The North Face)

The Pertex Nuptse uses 700-fill recycled goose down to provide warmth without excessive bulk, paired with Pertex Quantum fabric.

The latter is a lightweight, tightly woven material designed to improve insulation efficiency and prevent down from escaping through the fabric.

The North Face also highlights the jacket's water-repellent exterior, providing some protection against damp conditions.

(It's not a waterproof jacket, though.)

An icon that keeps evolving

The reversible Nuptse arrives alongside the new Summit Nuptse, which takes a more technical approach to updating the classic design.

... And out. (Image credit: The North Face)

The Summit version features 800-fill ProDown insulation, abrasion-resistant Spectra materials and an insulated hood, making it better suited to demanding mountain environments.

The Pertex version, meanwhile, leans into the Nuptse's considerable cultural influence.

It's a fitting direction for a jacket that became a favourite among New York's hip-hop community in the 1990s, appearing on artists including The Notorious B.I.G. and Redman before becoming a fixture of modern streetwear.

And for those who prefer the original, the classic 1996 Retro Nuptse remains part of the collection.

The North Face Pertex Nuptse Reversible Jacket is available in men's and women's versions, priced at £325 in the UK, $430 in the US and €360 in Europe. AU pricing has yet to be confirmed.