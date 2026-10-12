The North Face's "lightweight and easy to dry" jacket comes with a clever feature perfect for autumn, and it's now £50 cheaper
The versatile 3-in-1 jacket combines waterproof protection with a removable fleece
Finding the perfect jacket for autumn and winter isn't always straightforward. You need something waterproof enough to withstand the inevitable downpours, but also warm enough to keep you comfortable when temperatures drop.
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The North Face has a clever solution in the form of its Quest Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket, which looks like a fairly conventional waterproof jacket from the outside but hides a useful feature underneath.
This versatile jacket combines a waterproof DryVent outer shell with a removable fleece, giving you three ways to wear it depending on the weather. Now 23% off in the Caraway Seed/New Taupe colourway, it's a practical investment for the colder months ahead.
The Quest Triclimate's clever trick is its removable inner fleece, which can be detached from the waterproof outer shell and worn separately. This means you effectively get three jackets for the price of one, making the £165 asking price feel even more reasonable.
Wear the outer shell when it's raining but relatively mild, throw on the fleece when you need a little extra warmth, or combine the two when the weather turns particularly unpleasant. The outer jacket uses The North Face's DryVent waterproof technology, designed to keep rain out while allowing moisture vapour to escape.
It's a particularly practical arrangement for Britain's unpredictable weather, especially if you'd rather not invest in several different jackets for different conditions. The adjustable hood, cuffs and multiple pockets also make it a useful option for everything from commuting to weekend hikes.
The Quest Triclimate has already impressed one customer who put it through its paces on holiday in Norway. In a verified five-star review, the buyer praised the waterproof outer's performance, describing it as "lightweight and easy to dry".
They were equally impressed with the removable fleece, which they said kept them very warm despite its lightweight construction. The reviewer also highlighted the generous pocket space and ease of detaching the inner layer, ultimately rating the jacket's value for money as exceptional.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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