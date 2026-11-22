Snow Peak isn't usually the first brand that springs to mind when hunting for Black Friday bargains. The Japanese outdoor specialist makes some excellent camping equipment and lifestyle clothing, but its products are far from cheap!

Shop all outlet deals at Snow Peak

However! The brand is offering an additional 20% off selected products with the code ACBF20 this Black Friday, and, surprisingly, the discount also applies to some items already heavily reduced in its outlet!

The Sulphur Dyed Fade Coverall is made from 100% cotton, with a pigment-dyed, stone-washed finish and triple-stitched seams for added durability.

It has double chest pockets and a concealed internal pocket, and the collar can be turned up and buttoned shut for extra protection against the wind. Large ventilation openings also make it a useful layering piece for milder weather.

Snow Peak's outlet includes discounted outdoor clothing and camping equipment, and the Black Friday code applies to other eligible products, including selected full-price items.

The GORE-TEX Rain Jacket has dropped from £500 to £250, while the fire-resistant TAKIBI Ripstop Field Jacket is down from £395 to £158.

The Mesh Folding Chair reduced from £160 to £80 and the Land Nest Dome Small Tent & Tarp Set available for £375 instead of £750.

These are already substantial reductions, and with the extra 20% Black Friday code working on selected outlet items, it's worth checking which bargains qualify before completing your order.

Browse Snow Peak's apparel outlet or check out the discounted camping gear to see what else is available.