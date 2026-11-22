Snow Peak's Black Friday sale has slashed over 50% off this Japanese workwear jacket, and an extra 20% discount code makes its outlet even more tempting
The Japanese outdoor brand is offering extra savings on this beautiful vintage-inspired cotton jacket
Snow Peak isn't usually the first brand that springs to mind when hunting for Black Friday bargains. The Japanese outdoor specialist makes some excellent camping equipment and lifestyle clothing, but its products are far from cheap!
Shop all outlet deals at Snow Peak
However! The brand is offering an additional 20% off selected products with the code ACBF20 this Black Friday, and, surprisingly, the discount also applies to some items already heavily reduced in its outlet!
Made from 100% cotton, this boxy workwear jacket features a stone-washed finish and triple-stitched seams. The charcoal colourway looks particularly good, and the extra Black Friday discount brings it below half its original price. Use the code ACBF20.
The Sulphur Dyed Fade Coverall is made from 100% cotton, with a pigment-dyed, stone-washed finish and triple-stitched seams for added durability.
It has double chest pockets and a concealed internal pocket, and the collar can be turned up and buttoned shut for extra protection against the wind. Large ventilation openings also make it a useful layering piece for milder weather.
Snow Peak's outlet includes discounted outdoor clothing and camping equipment, and the Black Friday code applies to other eligible products, including selected full-price items.
The GORE-TEX Rain Jacket has dropped from £500 to £250, while the fire-resistant TAKIBI Ripstop Field Jacket is down from £395 to £158.
The Mesh Folding Chair reduced from £160 to £80 and the Land Nest Dome Small Tent & Tarp Set available for £375 instead of £750.
These are already substantial reductions, and with the extra 20% Black Friday code working on selected outlet items, it's worth checking which bargains qualify before completing your order.
Browse Snow Peak's apparel outlet or check out the discounted camping gear to see what else is available.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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