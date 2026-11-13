Canada Goose, Arc’teryx, The North Face and Fjällräven have a new rival in the technical parka market, courtesy of British outdoor brand Shackleton, which developed its new jacket with pilots working in Antarctica

British outdoor brand Shackleton has unveiled its latest winter jacket.

The Pilot Jacket is a waterproof, down-insulated parka designed to handle temperatures from +10°C to -20°C, Shackleton says.

It was developed with pilots operating in Antarctica (hence the name), but the jacket has an interesting feature that might actually be more useful on your morning commute.

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The Pilot has a full-length ventilation system running down the sides, developed for pilots working in Antarctica, who regularly transition between heated aircraft cabins and freezing outdoor conditions.

(Image credit: Shackleton)

And, as it turns out, the same feature can also help you manage the temperature inside your jacket when you're out and about in town.

The two-way YKK AquaGuard front zip adds further flexibility, and so does the detachable stormproof hood, allowing people wearing the Pilot to switch between a technical winter parka and a more understated everyday jacket.

More than a warm welcome

The Pilot uses 197g of 750-fill-power European goose down in a size Medium, with a 90/10 down-to-feather ratio.

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Its three-layer Sympatex shell is fully seam-sealed and has a substantial 20,000mm hydrostatic head waterproof rating.

Breathability is rated at RET 6.51, while the shell features a PFAS-free membrane and a PFC-free C0 durable water-repellent treatment.

Both the outer fabric and lining use 100% recycled polyester, and the materials are bluesign approved.

(Image credit: Shackleton)

Other notable features include welded baffle sections that help prevent the down from migrating, internal storm cuffs, a microfleece-lined collar and waterproof-zipped pockets.

Despite its polar credentials, the Pilot has a relatively restrained silhouette, particularly compared with some of the more oversized expedition jackets on the market.

As you'd expect from Shackleton, the construction is intended for long-term use, and the brand backs the jacket with a lifetime warranty covering manufacturing and material defects for the original owner.

The Pilot Jacket is available from 13 November at Shackleton and its Piccadilly store in London, priced at £995 / $1,500. It comes in Black and Sage colourways.